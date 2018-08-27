What a tangled web we weave … yadda yadda yadda.

The yearlong move to strip Trump-supporting defense analyst Adam Lovinger of his top-secret security clearance and end his career attracted the unusual involvement of top-level Pentagon officials, his attorney says.

Sean Bigley’s legal practice is devoted to security clearance cases. He has taken part in hundreds of proceedings in which clients whose clearances are denied or suspended file appeals.

He told The Washington Times that, based on a paper trail that reaches into the office of Defense Secretary James Mattis, “I have never seen this in my entire career.”

Mr. Lovinger, a midlevel analyst in the secretive office of net assessment, has filed a whistleblower complaint with the Pentagon inspector general. He claims James Baker, the office’s director and an adviser to Mr. Mattis, is retaliating against him.

Mr. Lovinger has won public backing among conservatives who view him as a victim of the “deep state.”

Mr. Bigley said Mr. Lovinger complained internally about the office’s awards of questionable outside research contracts, specifically to academic Stefan Halper, the FBI informant who spied on the Trump campaign. Mr. Halper received $411,000 in office of net assessment awards in 2016, government records show.