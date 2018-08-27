What a tangled web we weave … yadda yadda yadda.
"Lovinger complained internally about the awards of questionable outside research contracts, specifically to 'academic' Stefan Halper, the FBI informant who spied on the Trump camp. Halper received $411,000 in office of net assessment awards in 2016…"
From the Washington Times:
The yearlong move to strip Trump-supporting defense analyst Adam Lovinger of his top-secret security clearance and end his career attracted the unusual involvement of top-level Pentagon officials, his attorney says.
Sean Bigley’s legal practice is devoted to security clearance cases. He has taken part in hundreds of proceedings in which clients whose clearances are denied or suspended file appeals.
He told The Washington Times that, based on a paper trail that reaches into the office of Defense Secretary James Mattis, “I have never seen this in my entire career.”Mr. Lovinger, a midlevel analyst in the secretive office of net assessment, has filed a whistleblower complaint with the Pentagon inspector general. He claims James Baker, the office’s director and an adviser to Mr. Mattis, is retaliating against him.
Mr. Lovinger has won public backing among conservatives who view him as a victim of the “deep state.”
Mr. Bigley said Mr. Lovinger complained internally about the office’s awards of questionable outside research contracts, specifically to academic Stefan Halper, the FBI informant who spied on the Trump campaign. Mr. Halper received $411,000 in office of net assessment awards in 2016, government records show.
Weekly Update: Adam Lovinger was targeted because he blew the whistle on Stefan Halper & a Clinton crony getting suspicious Defense contracts… And it is disturbing that the Defense Dept may now be implicated in the Spygate targeting of President Trump.https://t.co/bZcgiZpypA
— Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) August 26, 2018
From Judicial Watch:
We just filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of former Pentagon analyst and White House National Security Council (NSC) senior director Adam S. Lovinger, whose security clearance was pulled after he raised concerns regarding lucrative government contracts awarded to Stefan Halper (Adam S. Lovinger v. U.S. Department of Defense (No. 1:18-cv-01914)). Halper has subsequently been identified as being used an informant used by the Obama administration against President Trump’s campaign.
"Halper was paid $411,000 by Washington Headquarters Services on Sept. 26, 2016, for a contract that ran until this March."
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 27, 2018
