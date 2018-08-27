The word of the day boys and girls is COLLUSION.

Repeat after us.

CO-LLU-SION.

And the media LOVES that word. It’s like their mantra.

Nope, it’s not Trump who has redefined the word collusion.

This is the NYT we’re talking about here.

Good times.

Trending

What was it Hillary said? She wiped her server clean like with a cloth?

Ha, that too.

The media seems to keep redefining collusion to suit their purposes.

Could be out of frustration, yup.

Or it could be all about their narrative.

OR they could just be giant babies.

That works too.

Huh?

This guy living under a rock or what?

This has been basically all we hear about from CNN and others in traditional media for 18 months.

Boom.

Take a seat.

But that would just confuse him.

Oppressor.

Related:

SUCKERS! Scumbag Lanny Davis’ GoFundMe for Michael Cohen may be the GREATEST con ever (guess why!)

MEAN GIRL Shannon Watts talking TRASH about Dana Loesch BACKFIRES (John Leguizamo knocked TF out!)

OH NOEZ! Dem lawmaker admits evidence is lacking to impeach Trump and the Resistance totally loses its SH*T

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkcollusionMollie HemingwaynytRussiaTrump