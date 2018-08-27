The word of the day boys and girls is COLLUSION.

Repeat after us.

CO-LLU-SION.

And the media LOVES that word. It’s like their mantra.

Has Trump really re-defined the word 'collusion,' as NYT says, 'as a shorthand to encompass any allegation against him'? Think the more specific definition still applies. https://t.co/h5xOpc5tfZ pic.twitter.com/C4JCtTsULS — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 27, 2018

Nope, it’s not Trump who has redefined the word collusion.

This is the NYT we’re talking about here.

Thank goodness Trump didn't smash cell phones with hammers or bleachbit his official government server while under subpoena . . . or he would be in REAL trouble! — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) August 27, 2018

Good times.

What was it Hillary said? She wiped her server clean like with a cloth?

NYT has defined the word 'journalism,' as a shorthand to encompass anything they print as journalism? Think fake news being the more specific definition that still applies to to them… — JanetH.. (@JHuwer) August 27, 2018

Ha, that too.

The media seems to keep redefining collusion to suit their purposes.

More accurate to assume media are simply lashing out in frustration over lack of evidence to support the Russia collusion hysteria they promoted daily. https://t.co/tVjloUbDBl — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 27, 2018

Could be out of frustration, yup.

Or it could be all about their narrative.

OR they could just be giant babies.

That works too.

I actually challenge you and others to show examples of media hysterically promoting the idea of "collusion." Most talk of "collusion" came from you, Byron and others denying that it existed — as if chasing collusion is the point of the probe. It's not. It's Russian interference — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) August 27, 2018

Huh?

This guy living under a rock or what?

This has been basically all we hear about from CNN and others in traditional media for 18 months.

Enough of this, Quin. You know, or should know, media has discussed issue possible 'collusion' nearly nonstop. Quick Nexis search for 'Trump,' 'Russia,' and 'collusion' since 11/8/16: 2,250 mentions in WP, 1,091 in NYT, uncounted thousands on cable TV.

https://t.co/YffN0SRBql — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 27, 2018

Boom.

Take a seat.

The intentional blurring of the lines between Russian interference and Trump/Russia collusion has been a hallmark of MSM reporting on the investigation. — KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) August 27, 2018

Watch any show on either MSNBC or CNN for 10 minutes… — Donna Kohn (@drkohn52) August 27, 2018

But that would just confuse him.

Oppressor.

