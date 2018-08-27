Democrats are finally starting to admit what we normal people have known for over a year … they do not have enough evidence to actually impeach Trump.

For anything.

Dem lawmaker: We don't have enough evidence to impeach Trump https://t.co/XeeePoTfOZ pic.twitter.com/iCNRW9wpnl — The Hill (@thehill) August 27, 2018

From The Hill:

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Sunday there is not enough evidence yet to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump. On ABC’s “This Week,” Swalwell said Trump is not above the law, but Democrats don’t have enough evidence yet to say that he has committed a high crime and misdemeanor. “We don’t want to be as reckless with the facts as he is,” he said. “I think having thorough investigations, putting forth an impenetrable case, doing it in a bipartisan way is the proper way to do this, but we’re not there yet.”

It’s Swalwell … HA HA HA HA HA HA.

He can’t admit it, but the only thing Trump has really done that they can’t accept is beat Hillary. That’s why they want him impeached because let’s face it, Democrats are the sorest of sore losers.

Wtf???? — Jp McNab 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jp_mcnab) August 27, 2018

Watch this meltdown:

Then get busy. — Purple Patriots (@purple_patriots) August 27, 2018

This is pathetic, EL OH EL.

Find a reason to impeach Trump because he doesn’t like him.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

'Yet' waiting for MuellerTime!! — Sean Collins (@chefsean100sean) August 27, 2018

There’s still hope!

But not really.

Mueller probably does. — Wunderkammer (@bercbon4) August 27, 2018

These poor, sad souls.

Next time you write a headline like this can you include the “yet” that was in the quote that you used as the basis for the headline. — Colin Steitz (@ColinSteitz) August 27, 2018

*snort*

Vote for a Democratic majority in the House so the investigations can be conducted for real. Republicans in the House have been covering up Trump’s crimes. By the way, we do have an actual agenda. Maybe we could talk about that.https://t.co/XjA3LrQoWR — ColorMeBlue (@ColorMeBlue2018) August 27, 2018

They can’t deal.

Why work at impeachment when Trump is going to resign? He and the whole world knows he’s a fraud. — Sally (@SallyRho612) August 27, 2018

Aren’t they adorable in a sad and silly way?

Translation: we don't want to alienate red voters who we wrongly believe we have a chance of swinging before the midterms. Future translation: we're gonna believe the same thing in 2020. — Sweet Freedom (@StweetFreedom) August 27, 2018

Heh.

Have to wait for Mueller report. Wonder who all the decent republicans will vote for? — Linda Williams (@Looby007) August 27, 2018

Mueller has become Santa to these people.

Which would be hilarious if it wasn’t so absolutely pathetic.

