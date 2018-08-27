If you pay attention at all to social media and the news, you know that THE END IS NIGH.

Or at least that the world is apparently so horrible it might as well be. Day in and day out, we read nothing from the media except that TRUMP IS KILLING THE COUNTRY and that everyone hates everyone … and it’s exhausting.

And scary.

That being said, the Left (and sadly even some on the Right) use fear to garner votes and support, so they need that scary narrative out there. The narrative that says, ‘Vote for us or Trump will kill all the puppies!’

Sharyl Attkisson though hasn’t been fooled and in fact, took that silly narrative apart in one perfect tweet.

The media WANT us scared and angry.

We’re far easier to manipulate when we’re not thinking straight.

This is the best and most accurate tweet I’ve seen in a long time — ELLYMAYE (@Ellysa_Maye) August 27, 2018

Truth.

Pretty sure most of the hatred is on the internet and TV. My town and neighbors are fine. We chat it up at the grocery all the time No problems — Josephine Leonard (@JosetheInnocent) August 27, 2018

Thank you for being a rational voice of sanity that escaped the mainstream media cabal — james penrod (@james_penrod) August 27, 2018

Even in the big cities it's not as bad as portrayed. The loudmouths get all of the attention, but for thev most part we get along. — UpperDecker (@Sterm26) August 27, 2018

Yup. But according to the media, it’s like DOGS AND CATS are living together! Mass hysteria!

Hey, it sells ‘papers.’

Ha ha ha ha.

Papers.

You’re absolutely right. I recently started driving for Lyft in a diverse, largely left-leaning metropolis. After 1000+ rides with every ethnicity & other sub group, with almost no exception, we all like to hear each other’s stories & we feel each other’s struggles. We get along. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 27, 2018

Full transparency, one of this editor’s best childhood friends is fairly left-leaning and we still really like each other. CRAZY right?

Everytime I read the hysteria on Twitter, I think 'who are these people?'. I live in the big city and see no strife or discord as a whole. Just life as usual. Of course I'm in a suburb of houston, but work in houston…seen nothing crazy — Steve Kelly (@Skelly363) August 27, 2018

Leftist want conflict, they believe that’s how they get back in power. So sad. — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) August 27, 2018

Fear and division sell.

I'll testify that at my church today, Pastor Hannibal, a Hispanic man, gave a terrific sermon, then an African American woman played an electronic violin in the praise band. And no one cares about race, because we are all children of The Lord. Amen! — Lisa, just a girl in IL (@Purrpatrol) August 27, 2018

Amen!

The account Sharyl was originally quote-tweeting apparently received harassment for his tweet and asked that we remove it. – Ed

