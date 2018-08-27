Our favorite parody account and yours, @Sean_Spicier, seems to have gotten himself blocked by the one and only Rep. Steve Cohen. Granted, Cohen blocks anyone with a pulse who disagrees with him even slightly but part of us would like to think the representative who wanted to award Peter Strzok the Purple Heart for sh*t-talking Trump thought for just a moment Spicer himself was busting on him.

Even if that’s not the case, this was great reading on Spicier’s timeline.

Endorsement from the guy who wants to give Peter Strzok a Purple Heart. Should go over real well in Texashttps://t.co/vM0HTllm0E — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 25, 2018

Was it something Sean said? ROFL

Honestly, this editor couldn’t say for sure, Cohen blocked her months ago.

He’s sorta sensitive like that.

Here’s the tweet:

Blocked me. Here’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/qL554oM3wj — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 25, 2018

If Cohen’s goal is to help Cruz by praising Beto, then it’s a win-win here.

Heh.

Apparently, it was.

Looking through Spicier’s timeline there is also a tweet about the Nazi that ICE deported from New York City last week, which if course caused the Resistance types to shake their angry little fists and post angry things at him.

CAPS LOCK!

Don’t forget the hookers and blow! pic.twitter.com/WyeQhc7h6M — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2018

*dead*

Ugh, these people really think like that.

The irony.

Another tweet about free speech:

At least not enough to take the time to respond or something pic.twitter.com/DTui9i7aaq — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 17, 2018

They care so little they had to respond. Yup.

Sorry, man. Having a colonoscopy with a telephone poll pic.twitter.com/XilIDmg7rC — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 17, 2018

HA HA HA.

And finally this zinger about the Manafort trial.

Thanks, man! Doesn’t just come naturally. I work at it pic.twitter.com/tuPiRWuonB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 17, 2018

We’re pretty sure being a funny MOFO comes naturally for Sean … but maybe not the classy thing.

Then again, the classy thing doesn’t come naturally to us either.

Ha!

