Psh, and after we gave Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a shout out on Sunday for her tweet about the passing of Senator John McCain.

Double psh.

We should have known she’d be back to posting crazy in a matter of days (hours). Like this ‘list’ of things she seems to think she’ll get to investigate the GOP over if Democrats win the House. Interesting this is where her mind goes … not to helping her constituents but revenge for perceived crimes that don’t actually exist.

This IS the Democratic Party folks:

🕵🏽‍♀️📖 Get ready to investigate the GOP’s:

– Federal response to Puerto Rico

– Human rights violations under ICE

– Environmental Protection Agency firings

– Travel Ban & Family Separation

– Election security & lack thereof

– Corruption, corruption, corruption https://t.co/hjUFBnP8ms — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 27, 2018

Ok, so let’s go through her list, shall we?

Notice how she leaves out how badly certain officials in Puerto Rico handled things on their end …

Huh? Which human rights violations is she talking about?

ROFL. Sorry, we can’t even take this one seriously.

Banning travel from seven countries (suggested by Obama) that foster terrorism and do a poor job keeping track of their people.

Paging Hillary Clinton

ROFL ROFL ROFL

OMG, the stupid burns.

How about investigating economics 101 books and learn your failed and destructive belief in ‘ democratic socialism’ is wrong — boxer11385 (@bigbillyb) August 27, 2018

YES!

Again, I suggest you and everyone with your ideals relocate to one of those countries you want the United States to be more like why stay somewhere that does all those in human or corrupt things your listed. — ♏️Dr. Berns ♏️ (@1nnercityb1ues) August 27, 2018

It’s too bad you don’t know what you’re talking about, as your generalities, like your policy statements, are uninformed and ungrounded — Charlie (@goldengator4281) August 27, 2018

And this is why Democrats love her.

No need to investigate the many Clinton scandals though… getting fed questions at her debate, stealing the primary from your hero, Bernie Sanders… — Christopher A Mendez (@Alktre) August 27, 2018

Hey, if she really wants to investigate some juicy scandals she should take a look at her own party even now. Keith Ellison ring any bells?

Choosing to specifically investigate your political opponents is corrupt. @realDonaldTrump could have put Hillary and the DNC through a nasty public investigation but he didn’t. I’m not a fan of his but you make it look like he took the high road. — Steven Ford (@funkyford03) August 28, 2018

U need to chill.. ur future constituents are worried about rent n gentrification… investigate that — Zeek (@izeek) August 28, 2018

You need to chill.

ROFL.

Hey, listen to your constituents, Alexandria.

They aren’t going to like what they find under election Security. That goes back further than 2016. The rest is going to be under a microscope. #Liberty #EndTheOligarchy — Dave Bishop for Congress (@Bishop4House) August 27, 2018

That. ^

Related:

Add some glitter to that glue yer sniffin’! Kamala Harris’ PANDERIFIC tweet on border families is MADDENING

WHOOPSIE! Mollie Hemingway brutally DRAGS CNN over their Lanny Davis EFF-UP and it’s PRICELESS

‘Don’t forget the hookers and blow!’ Find out why Rep. Steve Cohen blocked Sean Spicer’s parody and MORE