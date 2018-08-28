There is so much wrong with this tweet from Kamala Harris we’re honestly not sure where to start.

Every single day, Kamala writes another silly tweet we get to make fun of.

*sigh*

Kamala acts like Americans are going into Mexico and taking children away from innocent families … seriously. She leaves out CRUCIAL points about why these ‘children’ are separated in the first place, like you know, their parents entering the country ILLEGALLY.

She also frames them as innocent legal immigrants which we know is just not the truth.

Won’t someone please think of the children?! Because clearly, their parents won’t.

That. ^

*shrug*

This ain’t rocket science, Kamala.

HA HA HA HA HA.

This could be one of our favorite tweets, maybe ever.

Aces!

It’s absolutely not.

Sorry, not sorry.

