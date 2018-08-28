There is so much wrong with this tweet from Kamala Harris we’re honestly not sure where to start.

Every single day these families are separated, another child goes to sleep terrified because they don’t know where their parents are. All because of a policy used to punish immigrants fleeing violence. This remains a human rights abuse. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 28, 2018

Every single day, Kamala writes another silly tweet we get to make fun of.

*sigh*

Kamala acts like Americans are going into Mexico and taking children away from innocent families … seriously. She leaves out CRUCIAL points about why these ‘children’ are separated in the first place, like you know, their parents entering the country ILLEGALLY.

She also frames them as innocent legal immigrants which we know is just not the truth.

if they didn't enter ILLEGALLY they wouldn't have these problems — John Larson (@JohnInLongmont) August 28, 2018

Won’t someone please think of the children?! Because clearly, their parents won’t.

Hold the parents responsible for illegal entry into a foreign country. They are the ones dragging their children along. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) August 28, 2018

That. ^

When you break the law you are separated from your family, friends etc… — The Stephanie Trussell Show (@ReaganMom) August 28, 2018

*shrug*

This ain’t rocket science, Kamala.

So go help them and stop tweeting about it. — Quigod Da Gemini Jedi Wrapper (@jr_fossum) August 28, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

This could be one of our favorite tweets, maybe ever.

Aces!

It absolutely is a human rights abuse. — BarBara-Ann Amador (@heavensentme10) August 28, 2018

It’s absolutely not.

Sorry, not sorry.

