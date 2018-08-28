After finding out Sen. Dianne Feinstein employed a Chinese spy for 20 years as a driver color us not shocked that a Chinese-owned company appears to have hacked into Hillary’s private server while she was Secretary of State.

And obtained nearly all of her emails.

But no biggie.

Trump and Russia, right?

Pardon our French but holy sh*t.

From the DailyCaller:

A Chinese-owned company operating in the Washington, D.C., area hacked Hillary Clinton’s private server throughout her term as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails, two sources briefed on the matter told The Daily Caller News Foundation. The Chinese firm obtained Clinton’s emails in real time as she sent and received communications and documents through her personal server, according to the sources, who said the hacking was conducted as part of an intelligence operation. The Chinese wrote code that was embedded in the server, which was kept in Clinton’s residence in upstate New York. The code generated an instant “courtesy copy” for nearly all of her emails and forwarded them to the Chinese company, according to the sources.

Hey, we should just ask the Chinese for Hillary’s emails, right? *eye roll*

FFS.

Crickets from the mainslime. — James Friedman (@JamesFriedman73) August 28, 2018

Of course they’re not reporting this.

They’re far too busy covering Trump’s tweets from earlier this morning.

Whoa.

Our minds are totally blown.

No kidding? I always thought security conscious IT people put their server in a downstairs bathroom. Who would think it would be there? — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) August 28, 2018

Maybe she shouldn't have used a private server — Paul Burch (@paulburch68) August 28, 2018

Ya’ think?

And here we thought she’d wiped her private server clean with a cloth and stuff.

