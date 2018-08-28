Well, thank GOODNESS Alyssa Milano took it upon herself to write down what she thinks it means to be a Democrat because you know, we were super worried we didn’t know what it meant.

HA HA HA.

Every once in a while we come across a special tweet that feels like a gift from the Twitchy Gods … and this is one of those tweets.

I'm a Democrat. Here's what that doesn't mean and here's what it means: pic.twitter.com/JyunP0AYSn — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 28, 2018

Narrator: Yes, she does want to take away our guns. And she does want open borders. And she doesn’t know about the plight of ‘real Americans’. And she’s fine with the government providing Americans handouts.

Hey, if she’s a Democrat that’s just a given.

She loves her country enough to see beyond flag waving? WTF does that even mean?

*Note: typo in the word ‘education’. Apologies. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 28, 2018

*dying*

You want to see something even sillier than her tweet about being a Democrat?

Being a Republican means they want all that good stuff but only for the rich white folk. They want to have to buy everything in life and they want it to be so expensive that only the wealthy can afford it. It's really a form of genocide if you think about it. — mamacita (@mamacta7) August 28, 2018

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d hurt ourselves.

The funniest comments though are from people calling her out and telling her to remove the word ‘access’ because they want all that stuff and they want it for free. Access means work, and they can’t have that, now can they?

"Access to healthcare"? ACCESS? EVERYONE has Access to healthcare; being able to pay for it the problem. This is terribly disappointing. — damnpamfromNAMM🌹 (@damnpamfromnamm) August 28, 2018

Like we said, Twitchy gold.

Heh.

