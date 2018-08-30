Yesterday leftist social media exploded in a cloud of rage, patchouli, and glitter over Ron DeSantis warning Florida not to ‘monkey up’ the state with a socialist platform by electing his opponent, Andrew Gillum. Who happens to be black. Now, was the wording a seriously poor choice? YES. Especially in this climate. But do we really think he was being this blatantly and stupidly racist? No.

But the Left is like rabid dogs when it comes to anything that could possibly be seen as RACIST from the Right, and this was definitely some raw meat for them. Even Dictionary.com was feeding the hysteria …

When the words “monkey this up” are used to refer to electing a man of color, that would be a blatant … https://t.co/SaLDWdlUgF https://t.co/r9yNl2DF4P — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 29, 2018

OOOOOOMG. Seriously?!?!

I’m gonna go with Merriam-Webster on this one. pic.twitter.com/Ja5lAeuBdf — Sam Houston (@OldSamJacinto) August 29, 2018

Maybe Dictionary.com should look up what the phrase means before they jump on the racist bandwagon?

Just sayin’.

Note to self: https://t.co/fBKk26vXPG is a partisan political site and no longer a reliable source. — Tom Hennigan (@scolaighe) August 29, 2018

When even the resource section is woke … yikes.

My ass. Earned yourself a block and a lifetime boycott of your second-rate site. — M. Ira Miles (@murmiles) August 30, 2018

Interestingly, only dogs hear dog whistles. Likewise, only racists hear "man of color" when the word "monkey" is used. — indychick 🐻 (@jott1999) August 30, 2018

Wow…. Dictionary goes Woke SJW… Deleting the app. AMF’ers — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) August 30, 2018

Except he didn’t say anything about the candidate. He was talking about socialist policies. You’re pretty stupid for a dictionary. — H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) August 30, 2018

What’s next? SJW sets of Encyclopedia?

Good thing he was actually referring to electing a far left socialist… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) August 30, 2018

When the "unbiased" https://t.co/1a1kGfWYPG suddenly becomes a partisan rag… — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) August 30, 2018

Might want to post the entire sentence since the reference was to socialist policy. ‘Out of context’…. might want to look that up. — PapaSwamp (@PapaSwamp) August 30, 2018

Only if the (democrat) listener Is projecting their own racism on the definition of the word as it relates to a race of people. So who’s the racist? Idiots — Lorem Ipsum (@estate_fifth) August 30, 2018

Ooh, ooh, we know! It rhymes with pictionary cot mom.

"Monkey this up" was in reference to socialism. Now define "dictionary," you hacks. — Chris (@chrimyer) August 30, 2018

What an exceptionally stupid time to be alive.

