Maybe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should worry more about her own state and her own race and stay out of Texas. What’s that old saying? Don’t mess with Texas? Well that goes DOUBLE for Democratic Socialists.

Look at this:

Corny?

What’s corny is an entire party backing a Socialist and ignoring the reality of how unpopular socialism actually is in America. For anyone with a brain and a job that is.

So, on one hand, she claims the GOP is corny and then on the other, she says we need to eliminate perfect candidates.

We’re not sure she’s reading the tweets she writes.

Just sayin’.

HA!

We can dig that sentiment, NYC Libertarians.

So a guy who allegedly drove drunk and stole stuff is better than a young man who went to private school and wanted to be successful.

Who are these people?

Wait, don’t answer that.

She keeps on doing this to herself, man.

Money from California isn’t ‘special interest’ money?

Fascinating.

With this rationale, you’d think these idjits would LOVE Trump.

These people. *eye roll*

Alexandria, seriously, don’t mess with Texas.

