Maybe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should worry more about her own state and her own race and stay out of Texas. What’s that old saying? Don’t mess with Texas? Well that goes DOUBLE for Democratic Socialists.

Look at this:

Why is the GOP so corny? You can front a band and run for office. You can pierce your nose, be a bartender, a teacher, a stay at home parent; wear a dress or rip your jeans – none of this disqualifies you from advancing the fight for healthcare, education, housing, and justice. https://t.co/NuVgmJmOFE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 30, 2018

Corny?

What’s corny is an entire party backing a Socialist and ignoring the reality of how unpopular socialism actually is in America. For anyone with a brain and a job that is.

More imperfect people need to run for office. We need to eliminate the idea of “perfect” candidates – there’s no such thing. What matters are your values and the platform you’re fighting for. When the opposition goes into personal nonsense, it’s because they‘re empty handed. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 30, 2018

So, on one hand, she claims the GOP is corny and then on the other, she says we need to eliminate perfect candidates.

We’re not sure she’s reading the tweets she writes.

Just sayin’.

It’s silly. But not as silly as refusing to debate. — Get Silly (@Andrew_Sillyman) August 30, 2018

HA!

We need people to stop fixating that they can find someone fit for wielding massive power. No one is fit for wielding massive power. Make the gov't matter less. — NYC Libertarians (@LibertariaNYC) August 30, 2018

We can dig that sentiment, NYC Libertarians.

Beto’s real life experience makes him far better able to serve the people of Texas than Ted Cruz who went to a private Baptist high school where he proclaimed that his goals were to be rich and achieve world domination. — epax (@epax12) August 30, 2018

So a guy who allegedly drove drunk and stole stuff is better than a young man who went to private school and wanted to be successful.

Who are these people?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Tis the logical fallacy of ad hominem attacks on a person when the opponent has nothing of value to contribute to the argument. By the way, I just want to say you rock Ms. @Ocasio2018 . Please keep doing great things. Avoid getting ensnared in stupid traps by disingenuous people. — David Arcaine (@DavidArcaine) August 30, 2018

She keeps on doing this to herself, man.

They’re grasping at straws. Scared of candidates who run without special interests money and what that means. — Boudicca in CNY (@Boudicca_CNY) August 30, 2018

Money from California isn’t ‘special interest’ money?

Fascinating.

A completely exposed candidate, imperfections and all, is a perfect candidate. — Noel Croniser (@NoelCroniser) August 30, 2018

With this rationale, you’d think these idjits would LOVE Trump.

Beto is so much cooler now that I know he was in a punk band. — Paul Iske 🌹 (@iske_paul) August 30, 2018

These people. *eye roll*

Alexandria, seriously, don’t mess with Texas.

