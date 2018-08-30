People are seriously monkeying around with this whole ‘monkey it up’ controversy, including famous vampire slayer, Kristy Swanson.

If she was TRYING to crack people out with her cute little bitmoji and famous monkey phrases, she succeeded.

You can no longer say… Let’s not throw a Monkey Wrench into it.

Monkey bars.

Monkey on your back.

Monkeying around.

Monkey business.

Monkey See, Monkey Do.

My sweet little Monkey.

Don’t Monkey it up.

Monkey’s Uncle.

More fun than a barrel of Monkey’s.

ALL OFF LIMITS!!! pic.twitter.com/Apuc8E0JV0 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) August 30, 2018

Wow. There are a lot of famous ‘phrases’ and sayings out there that use the word monkey.

Who knew everything was so RACIST?

Yes, yes we did just roll our eyes.

…but what if you actually are old enough to have played with a Barrel Of Monkeys 🐒 🐒 🐒 pic.twitter.com/PJtGZpu67b — QFD Shadowbanned Ignorant Hillbilly – warning!!!!! (@ullikemike) August 30, 2018

I always ended up with less & less pieces each time until one day there were none to no longer link up 😂😂 — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) August 30, 2018

pic.twitter.com/PmCgC1GQMv — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 30, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

Good bye "monkey bars" no more at playgrounds.. — Jessica Turner 🇺🇸 (@JessTurnerCRU) August 30, 2018

What about monkey bread?

Have to ban the @foofighters song “Monkey Wrench” too — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) August 30, 2018

Shock the monkey?

You also have to ban George Michael's "Monkey" song. And Curious George. THE Monkeys. Man, this is a devastating list. — Jennifer Rhoades (@spokeninred) August 30, 2018

Wow. Good point.

In a show of solidarity and virtue signalling, Ben & Jerry's issued an immediate recall on all cartons of Chunky Monkey. — Ed Preston (@edpreston) August 30, 2018

This has stopped being funny now, dagnabbit.

Well, I'll be a monkey's uncle. — Gary_Uncle G_Brown (@GBrown0816) August 30, 2018

And we’re done here.

