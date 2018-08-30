People are seriously monkeying around with this whole ‘monkey it up’ controversy, including famous vampire slayer, Kristy Swanson.

If she was TRYING to crack people out with her cute little bitmoji and famous monkey phrases, she succeeded.

Wow. There are a lot of famous ‘phrases’ and sayings out there that use the word monkey.

Who knew everything was so RACIST?

Yes, yes we did just roll our eyes.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA.

What about monkey bread?

Shock the monkey?

Wow. Good point.

This has stopped being funny now, dagnabbit.

And we’re done here.

Related:

Sanger would be PROUD: Stacy Washington DRAGS pro-abort group for most RACIST billboard maybe EVER

DAAAAMN! Jim Jordan takes the FBI APART point by BRUTAL point for what they knew and HID from the Court

‘You know NOTHING about me.’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS trolls calling her RACIST for dismantling media’s divisive rhetoric

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kristy SwansonmonkeyMonkey it up