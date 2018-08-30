Every once in a while we come across a billboard that we can’t BELIEVE is real … and then ultimately (and sadly) it is.

Like this one from The AFIYA Center:

WOWW. So for BLACK women, killing our offspring is like a day at the spa. They don't market this way to any other group. @PlannedParenthood still operating on behalf of Margaret Sanger. pic.twitter.com/PkWeT6Xcz0 — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) August 29, 2018

According to their site, The Afiya Center …

The Afiya Center (TAC) was established in response to the increasing disparities between HIV incidences worldwide and the extraordinary prevalence of HIV among Black women and girls in Texas. TAC is unique in that it is the only Reproductive Justice (RJ) organization in North Texas founded and directed by Black women. Our mission is to serve Black women and girls by transforming their relationship with their sexual and reproductive health through addressing the consequences of reproduction oppression.

Reproductive oppression? K.

Margaret Sanger would indeed be proud. smh

My thoughts exactly. I initially ignored it thinking there was no way it could be real. What a vulgar display of racism and propaganda. 😡 — Jill Upson (@Upson4WV) August 30, 2018

Very disturbing. — Karen, Proud Texan (@kleegrubaugh) August 30, 2018

No words.

This billboard seems to be sponsored by the Afiya Center, not PP. But still sad to see actual advertising for abortions. — Karen (@sfkarenmac) August 30, 2018

Yes, we noticed this too. But we’re going to guess Planned Parenthood has this group on speed dial.

There is just soo much wrong with this billboard that begs a one hour sermon. Wake up people these sign-makers Do Not have your best interests at heart! — Michael Brown (@yurself) August 30, 2018

This is sickening. — AnnaB (@July1776Boston) August 29, 2018

Sign is worst ever — Greg McCormick (@GregMc1974) August 30, 2018

It is SHOCKINGLY bad.

