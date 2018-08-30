Every once in a while we come across a billboard that we can’t BELIEVE is real … and then ultimately (and sadly) it is.

Like this one from The AFIYA Center:

According to their site, The Afiya Center …

The Afiya Center (TAC) was established in response to the increasing disparities between HIV incidences worldwide and the extraordinary prevalence of HIV among Black women and girls in Texas. TAC is unique in that it is the only Reproductive Justice (RJ) organization in North Texas founded and directed by Black women. Our mission is to serve Black women and girls by transforming their relationship with their sexual and reproductive health through addressing the consequences of reproduction oppression.

Reproductive oppression? K.

Margaret Sanger would indeed be proud. smh

Trending

No words.

Yes, we noticed this too. But we’re going to guess Planned Parenthood has this group on speed dial.

It is SHOCKINGLY bad.

Related:

DAAAAMN! Jim Jordan takes the FBI APART point by BRUTAL point for what they knew and HID from the Court

‘You know NOTHING about me.’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS trolls calling her RACIST for dismantling media’s divisive rhetoric

SUPER WOKE! Dictionary.com monkeys up definition of ‘monkey this up’ to support claims of RACISM against DeSantis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: billboardPlanned ParenthoodStacy Washington