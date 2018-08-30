There is so much noise about what is happening with Trump, Russia, Cohen, the FBI, Hillary, China, Steele … it’s all starting to read like stereo instructions.

Written in Japanese.

Rep. Jim Jordan spelling out the mess with the FBI (what they knew and HID from the Court) point by brutal point though is pretty damn startling to say the least:

It’s now obvious that the FBI knew but didn’t tell the Court: -About Bruce and Nellie Ohr’s involvement

-About Christopher Steele’s extreme bias against President Trump

-And that the Clinton campaign paid for the Dossier — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 29, 2018

Not a GREAT look, FBI.

You either, Grammy Clinton.

Wanna know how we know this was bad for the Resistance? Look at their reaction to Jim’s tweet (they seriously lost their shiznit).

1) One's job is to take down Russian mobsters & spies. Is that why you are targeting him? 2) Are you hoping carrying water for Trump will keep people from remembering that you knew about the sexual harassment of the students in your care, but turned a blind eye? #JimJordanKnew — Chey Pax 🌊 (@CheyenneDancer) August 30, 2018

Huh?

True story, 95% of their tweets on this thread are accusing Jim of doing and knowing horrible things, much of which has already been disproven or retracted but it’s not like any of them actually care about reality.

Otherwise, they’d be as alarmed as we are with this FBI business.

Why are republikkklans going after the top counter intelligence agents we have to have been fighting the Russian attacks?

Peter Strzok was a Russian hunter who proved his patriosm in congressional hearings.

GOP got him fired.

Ohr went after Russian mob.

GOP is Russian agents now — Captain Qwark (@Qwarktastic2) August 30, 2018

Remember that thing we said about stereo instructions? ^

Yikes.

Why are you still repeating this BS? Old, & disproven.

Unlike you, some people can have personal opinions but are still more than able to do their job professionally & without bias. Actually, why are you still here? If you had any integrity, you would've stepped down long ago. — Stephen Bauer-Balel (@BalelBauer) August 30, 2018

How was any of this disproven, by whom, and when?

Asking for a friend.

Bruce Ohr is a threat to The Traitor-in-Chief because of his specialty. Investigating Russian Mob. Nellie Ohr was contracted by Fusion GPS because, like her husband, she is an expert on Russia. Jeb Bush’s campaign started paying for the Dossier and dropped it. HRC picked it up — AuntieLovesFarscape (@ContentRetired) August 30, 2018

So it’s Jeb’s fault that Hillary paid for the Dossier?

HA HA HA HA.

The mental gymnastics these people put themselves through to stick to their sad little narrative is impressive, and not in a good way.

Related:

‘You know NOTHING about me.’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS trolls calling her RACIST for dismantling media’s divisive rhetoric

SUPER WOKE! Dictionary.com monkeys up definition of ‘monkey this up’ to support claims of RACISM against DeSantis

Are YOU mental!? Chuck Todd’s DIG at ‘people tweeting nutty conspiracy theories’ BLOWS UP in his face