One glance through Patricia Heaton’s timeline and you will see a faithful, God-loving celebrity who often quotes Bible scripture and shares stories of charity and always seems to be giving thanks. So it’s no surprise that she called Pope Francis out over the recent news of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and the possibility that Pope Francis not only knew about the abuse but allegedly helped cover it up.

It’s just such a horrible situation.

We too pray for the survivors.

‘Take responsibility for the corruption you and the hierarchy perpetrated and covered.’

Wow.

She didn’t pull a single punch.

Many on Twitter thanked her on the thread for using her ‘celebrity’ to reach out to the Pope.

Amen.

Sounds like it’s more than past time to get vocal, as we see with Patricia’s tweet.

And the other tweets on this thread.

Let’s hope so.

