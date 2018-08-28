One glance through Patricia Heaton’s timeline and you will see a faithful, God-loving celebrity who often quotes Bible scripture and shares stories of charity and always seems to be giving thanks. So it’s no surprise that she called Pope Francis out over the recent news of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and the possibility that Pope Francis not only knew about the abuse but allegedly helped cover it up.

I ask our Blessed Mother to intercede for the healing of the survivors of abuse and to confirm every member of our Christian family in the resolve never again to permit these situations to occur. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) August 26, 2018

It’s just such a horrible situation.

We too pray for the survivors.

Shame on you @Pontifex. Take responsibility for the corruption you and the hierarchy perpetrated and covered. Stop putting this abomination on the faithful. Your obfuscation is despicable. https://t.co/eKhqR0bitz — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 27, 2018

‘Take responsibility for the corruption you and the hierarchy perpetrated and covered.’

Wow.

She didn’t pull a single punch.

Many on Twitter thanked her on the thread for using her ‘celebrity’ to reach out to the Pope.

Thank you for speaking out like this. — LaurieMGoldberg (@LaurieMGoldberg) August 27, 2018

Whether the lessons of the past will really eradicate those who polluted it by such evil terrible means we'll have to see. By highlighting it like Patricia has done effectively using her celebrity status and example is a good thing and will keep the PRESSURE up undoubtedly. — Graham Shoebridge (@Grahamshoebrid3) August 27, 2018

Thank you for your honesty- it is right on — Nell (@coffeenell) August 27, 2018

Amen.

Our Monsignor was uncharacteristically vocal in his Homily yesterday. Not mentioning anyone by name but clearly disturbed. Bravo! — kathy vitiello (@kathyvitiello) August 27, 2018

Sounds like it’s more than past time to get vocal, as we see with Patricia’s tweet.

And the other tweets on this thread.

Thank you so much for standing up for us. — Linda from HR (@Linda_R98) August 27, 2018

This Catholic Church has been through many scandals. The clergy at all levels are not the Church. We are. And we will survive. Let the evidence show the truth and let justice prevail. — MamaMichelle (@cmwincek) August 28, 2018

Let’s hope so.

