As Twitchy readers know, Ron Perlman shared a fairly gross tweet about a passive-aggressive experience he claims to have had with Harvey Weinstein. Would seem the Hellboy actor knew that Harvey was a rapist and a ‘prick’ but still managed to shake his hand even though he claims it was urine-covered.

Now, whether or not this really happened remains to be seen, but the reaction he received was probably very different from what he expected.

Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line? I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 25, 2018

Gross, right?

Maybe it’s just this editor, but the fact that Ron claims he knew Harvey was a bad guy and didn’t really do anything speaks volumes about who he is, and not in a good way. To think he didn’t have the courage to actually confront Weinstein and thought urinating on his hand was some sort of ‘gotcha’ worth bragging about in a tweet is bizarre.

The Russians talked him into it, right? It’s been far too long since he accused us of being Russians.

Donald Trump Jr. had this to say to Ron …

So you knew he was a rapist and rather the actually do something or say anything you pissed all over your hand??? Imagine how many assaults on innocent women you could have prevented if you weren’t a coward. https://t.co/EvA7bou2bg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 26, 2018

Sort of what we said, but way more direct.

Really, think about all of the women Ron could have perhaps helped.

Hey young don, nice ta meetcha! And thanks for the follow! So…

I never said I knew Harve was a rapist. I never worked for Harve. I wasn’t home his type. I DID know he was a prick though. A prick and a bully. And I gotta thing about that. https://t.co/3cjmnMI5y6 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 26, 2018

So Ron had a thing about him being a bad guy but still shook Harvey’s hand and said nothing?

And he admitted it, twice.

Amazing how all of a sudden you were doing it just cause he was a bully. You knew and chose not to do anything. You are hands down as big of a coward as I’ve ever seen. — Wouldn’t you like to know (@IndyCardFan) June 26, 2018

Huh.

Cowards are gonna coward.

