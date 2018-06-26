Dana Loesch doesn’t pull any punches when she debates which is probably the main reason we adore her and consider her one of our spirit animals.

True story, we only hope to be as RAD as she is when we grow up.

Take for example this back and forth with our favorite CNN fella, Brian Stelter.

"Look at all those FAKE newsers back there. That's a lot," Trump says. "That's a lot of people." The crowd boos the journalists who are there to report on the president's trip. Civility! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

Have you honestly ever seen someone who whines as much as Brian does?

Media spent an entire week fabricating this narrative: https://t.co/6Eq4yDkuCM . Just one example. Don’t you think he has a point? https://t.co/fHOAVjJ0VJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2018

Yes, he does have a point.

the "media" did not. the "media" alerted the country to a terrible situation along the border. if you want to cite specific journalists who made mistakes re: the crying girl photo, please do. most journalists were VERY careful. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

Sheesh, he’s so defensive of THE MEDIA.

Most journos were very careful … OMG, he really thinks people are this stupid?

Brian, your own network even ran with this narrative: https://t.co/GNTwwlJuw8 Other outlets also:https://t.co/rmoqTUQzPi You may have questioned it, but this is just one of many examples of completely fabricated stories pushed as a legitimate counter to policy. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2018

D’OH!

We felt this mic drop CLEAR over here, Bri.

are you joking? the CNN story you shared says "a spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection later told CNN that the girl and her mother were not separated." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

Buried way way-way way down there.

Where they know their readers probably won’t go because so many CNN readers are ‘headlines only’ type readers.

Buried how far down? After the huge photo and inference. Are you joking? That’s not a legitimate way to present that story and it falls in line with Time’s defense that it set the tone so context didn’t matter. That’s not solid reporting. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2018

To be fair, no one really expects solid reporting from CNN anyway.

To briefly add about Time’s defense — other outlets stood by their ridiculous assertion that the context was irrelevant because “she became the face of the story.” But this is just one, one story of so many more that feeds this distrust of media. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2018

The fact journos like Brian are still so angry that people don’t trust them is very telling.

I have also been careful to not universally indict all media as some journalists have been very balanced, but that is the exception. The threat to reporting is the poor practicing of it, not the reaction to the poor practice of it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2018

Brian never responded.

We’re going to guess he was busy getting a tissue.

DRAG HIM — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 26, 2018

She did.

Yep, & notice to that they did not push the part about where she left her other children back in Honduras? Husband said she came here to find work. When she got caught she tried to claim asylum. #FakeNewsMedia won't report that, either. Anyways, a real great mother. 🤥 — David Thew (@Dynamicdave76) June 26, 2018

@brianstelter Civility? Like the civility Sarah was shown at the Red Hen?

Or maybe you mean the civility Mad Max offered to Republicans and conservatives.

Look up the word "hypocrite" in the dictionary…You will find your picture there. — Ken (@Flyers4Cup) June 26, 2018

Man, Brian has really had a rough go of it lately and all his own doing.

Sorry, not sorry.

