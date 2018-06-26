Matt Yglesias is onto us guys, might as well admit it now.

Yes. Trump ran out before he was ever elected (or had won the primary) and literally STOLE the SCOTUS seat from Garland. In fact, Trump hired a bunch of ninjas who used to be leprechauns but got disgruntled when the head leprechaun tried to unionize so they turned to the life of the ninja. It was a hard time for the ninja leprechauns, but Trump saw potential in the smaller than usual ninjas …

Ok, so that may not be true, but we heard there were definitely ninjas involved.

That’s about as believable as the notion that Garland’s SCOTUS seat was actually stolen.

The theft of Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court seat is legitimately the greatest heist in world history. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 26, 2018

Personally, we think Hillary stealing the nomination from Bernie is right up there but hey Matt, you be you.

"if you don't like it, go out and win an election" – Barack Obama — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 26, 2018

Oooooh, that’s right. Even Obama would tell Matt to stop his complaining and win an election if he doesn’t like how things are going.

That. Was. Hilarious.

They tried, but Hillary lost a shoe, blacked out and forgot where Wisconsin is. — Lizzy Lou Who🌷 (@_wintergirl93) June 26, 2018

Biden Rule uh RULEZ!!! 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/uHXmFsxVIB — THE Internet Stranger (@mikesta12) June 26, 2018

Poor Matt.

Since they can't let go of this idea, I am in favor of embracing the stolen seat narrative. High fives all around. You are now free to say "Yes, we stole it, what are you gonna do about it?". Also acceptable: "Don't hate the playa, hate the game." https://t.co/rsEpa8wfwX — Dan (@danieltobin) June 26, 2018

Yes!

Gosh, we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Matt …

Someone doesn’t know how the Constitution works. — Jon M 🇺🇸 (@swatter911) June 26, 2018

except that time when liberalism stole your penis — Rick Canton™ ℹ️ (@TheRickCanton) June 26, 2018

Meep!

*womp womp*

Related:

Sucks to be THEM! James Woods shares WHY after MANY years he left the Democratic Party and it’s BRUTAL

‘You CAN’T be this pathetic!’ Linda Sarsour proves she CAN be that pathetic with SCOTUS #TravelBan tweet

He’s gonna BLOW! SCOTUS upholds Constitution in ‘Travel Ban’ decision and blue-check just CAN’T DEAL