Gov. Spanberger Signs Law Which Will Award VA's Electoral College Votes to Popular Vote Winner

Our managing editor is off for the rest of the day, so it's up to us to report on the latest outrage about Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger. On Tuesday, she signed into law a bill that enters Virginia into the National Popular Vote Compact. What that means is it wouldn't matter who won the presidential election in Virginia; all of the commonwealth's electoral votes would go to whoever won the popular vote nationally.

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Fake Moderate Spanberger just signed a bill to render Virginians’ vote for president NULL AND VOID!



HB965 says that all of Virginia’s Electoral College votes will go to the winner of the national popular vote - no matter who wins the popular vote in our Commonwealth.… pic.twitter.com/wUzyhG0VQc — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) April 14, 2026

HUGE NEWS: Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger just signed HB965 into law.



HB965 says that all of Virginia’s Electoral College votes will go to the winner of the national popular vote, no matter who wins the popular vote in our Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/Oh68QRybVf — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) April 14, 2026

Pretty sure that's unconstitutional. You can pass any law you want but that doesn't mean it will stand up under scrutiny. — Michael Morgan (@Mor34832Morgan) April 14, 2026

Is this constitutional? Can a state modify the way a president is elected in their state? — Gene G (@genegx) April 14, 2026

This is crazy! Virginia is ignoring the will of the people in their own state and allowing the rest of the country to speak on their behalf. — MAGA MIKE (@MAGAMIKE1776USA) April 14, 2026

So y’all voted in someone that will take your voting power away. Cool did she run on that? — MayaSoFlya ❤️🇺🇸❤️ (@MayaSoFlya) April 14, 2026

So why bother voting in Virginia? — Bronx Bombers🚀🌑 (@BronxBombers88) April 14, 2026

In other words, she just stole the voting rights of Virginia voters. — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) April 14, 2026

That is going to be challenged in court and she'll lose. That's completely illegal. Nice try though. — Mic Powers (@MrMicPowers) April 14, 2026

This will get struck down by the courts. Virginia just told every voter that their choice doesn’t count because we are just gonna pick who everyone else does anyway. How EVERY voter there isn’t grabbing pitchforks right now is baffling. — Go Fuk Urselv (@FukUrselv) April 14, 2026

Virginia's not alone in this. It joins several states that don't care about their citizens' votes. Ironically, Trump would have won Virginia (and California and several other states) in 2024.

Apparently though states can do this, they didn't do it in 2024 or Trump would have won CA, IL, NJ, Md, Mass, Vt, Hi, WA, CO, NM, OR, CT, DE, NY, MN, Maine, RI, & the Dist of Columbia...all of which are already part of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact — Lori (@WatEverLolaWnts) April 14, 2026

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That's putting a lot of pressure on their largest voter fraud organization in the world. — NoName Man (@LEVarmint) April 14, 2026

Red states should form a compact where they give their Electoral College votes to the winner of the National County Vote.



Whomever wins the most counties in the nation wins the electoral votes. pic.twitter.com/0jYGmKpGad — J T (@imijaz) April 14, 2026

How does this help Virginians? How has anything Spanberger has done helped Virginians?

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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