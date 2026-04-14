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Gov. Spanberger Signs Law Which Will Award VA's Electoral College Votes to Popular Vote Winner

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Our managing editor is off for the rest of the day, so it's up to us to report on the latest outrage about Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger. On Tuesday, she signed into law a bill that enters Virginia into the National Popular Vote Compact. What that means is it wouldn't matter who won the presidential election in Virginia; all of the commonwealth's electoral votes would go to whoever won the popular vote nationally.

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Virginia's not alone in this. It joins several states that don't care about their citizens' votes. Ironically, Trump would have won Virginia (and California and several other states) in 2024.

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How does this help Virginians? How has anything Spanberger has done helped Virginians?

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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