What happened to Alyssa Milano being some warrior fighting against gun violence in this country? Anyone else notice her agenda seems to change with the winds of Twitter? Don’t get us wrong, we don’t miss her harping on legal gun owners but c’mon …

That’s not how this works, Alyssa. That’s not how ANY of this works.

And while we as Americans can embrace that our rights are inherent in all people, the Constitution itself does not cross borders and dictate law in other countries. So while Alyssa’s heart might be conveniently in the right place, she’s wrong.

Again.

Besides, we’re not entirely sure she knows what due process is exactly anyway.

Truth be told, Alyssa just seems to want to push anything she thinks will hurt Republicans or Trump. The rest is just noise.

We made that exact face.

Jeez indeed.

She should probably spend a little more time understanding the Constitution and how ICE works before she tweets her outrage for her ignorant base that’s looking for any and everything to be angry about.

Otherwise, she just ends up getting Twitchied.

Heh.

Oh, and Gabriel Malor is way smarter than we are … she should read THIS:

Editor’s note: Gabriel mentioned she is correct so we will give her this.

