What happened to Alyssa Milano being some warrior fighting against gun violence in this country? Anyone else notice her agenda seems to change with the winds of Twitter? Don’t get us wrong, we don’t miss her harping on legal gun owners but c’mon …

President Trump tweeted that he advocates for eliminating due process for immigrants. What the president suggested was both illegal and unconstitutional: any official who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws should disavow it unequivocally. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 26, 2018

That’s not how this works, Alyssa. That’s not how ANY of this works.

How is this unconstitutional if the constitution was written to protect the citizens of the United States? Illegal immigrants are not citizens therefore are not protected by the constitution or the laws of the United States. — Jeff Dunlap (@JeffDunlap1) June 26, 2018

And while we as Americans can embrace that our rights are inherent in all people, the Constitution itself does not cross borders and dictate law in other countries. So while Alyssa’s heart might be conveniently in the right place, she’s wrong.

Again.

Besides, we’re not entirely sure she knows what due process is exactly anyway.

Due process is when you're arrested and going to court. But you never need a court to return a child to their home! Yet, you cry for Trump to break existing US laws? #HypocriteMuch — LoneWolf907 (@LoneWolf907) June 26, 2018

Truth be told, Alyssa just seems to want to push anything she thinks will hurt Republicans or Trump. The rest is just noise.

🙄 — Jeff Ellington 🌵🐎🤠🐮 (@Jeff__Ellington) June 26, 2018

We made that exact face.

Go back to school and take govt civics again. Your lack of education is showing. — 🇺🇸Angel Fox⌛#FreeAssange (@AngelFoxToday71) June 26, 2018

Alyssa, constitution applies to Citizens, of The USA. So your argument is invalid. — Nothing to see here. (@dweaver6) June 26, 2018

They are not immigrants or US citizens. They are illegal aliens who have no rights under the US Constitution. Jeez. — Jeff Winters (@jlwint22) June 26, 2018

Jeez indeed.

Alyssa has no idea what she is talking about. She doesn't even know the complete functions of ICE. She tweets & speaks what is scripted for her by those who are, collective, the perps who worsen her untreated Stockholm Syndrome. Alyssa, I will keep entreating you to seek help. — !Annie!Webber! (@909946zil) June 26, 2018

She should probably spend a little more time understanding the Constitution and how ICE works before she tweets her outrage for her ignorant base that’s looking for any and everything to be angry about.

Otherwise, she just ends up getting Twitchied.

Heh.

Oh, and Gabriel Malor is way smarter than we are … she should read THIS:

Commentators who really should have known better fell all over themselves tut-tutting about due process for aliens without even mentioning, much less analyzing, the process actually due to unlawful entrants. https://t.co/oHqNzVw5Vl — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 26, 2018

Editor’s note: Gabriel mentioned she is correct so we will give her this.

