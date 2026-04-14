WaPo Columnist Shadi Hamid: 'No Recollection' of Eric Swalwell Ever Running for President

Um, this actually explains quite, a lot.

It’s beside the point but I personally have no recollection of Eric Swalwell running for president https://t.co/FZcsyRN9IR — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) April 14, 2026

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This person is a Georgetown graduate, a WaPo columnist, a fellow at some think tank and an Author of a book titled 'The Case for American Power'. Yet, he doesn't know Eric Swalwell run for President in 2020? That seems like an issue.

WaPo columnist doesn’t even read the WaPo. Nice. pic.twitter.com/SqT8xZF5GY — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 14, 2026

To be fair, it's a rag.

Yeah it was only covered in smaller periodicals so it was easy to miss. pic.twitter.com/msd9UGjKkn — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) April 14, 2026

You are either tremendously bad at your job or tremendously bad at lying



Which is it pic.twitter.com/OS62g86lxm — Rep. Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) April 14, 2026

Neither is very encouraging.

Getting ratio’d into oblivion as you should.



Do any of you “journalists” ever feel shame for spending 4 years in college just to learn how to be a Democrat lapdog? — GoshuAAAA (@Skipper1913) April 14, 2026

It doesn't seem so.

You know, you don't really have to announce to the world over the interwebz that you're actually retarded... yet here we are. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) April 14, 2026

Wasn't it Abraham Lincoln or Mark Twain who said 'better to stay quiet and have people think you a fool then open your mouth and prove it'? Shadi just proved it.

Good to know that WaPo reporters are really up on their recent political history. — Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts (@JamieDraper20) April 14, 2026

You should deport yourself for this. — 0xC (@zerochill) April 14, 2026

Dude gave the Avenegers speech and everything. How embarrassing for you. — Mark (@UncoverFacts) April 14, 2026

To be fair, the only time Swalwell is memorable is when he is passing gas on Live TV, but still, a journalist who writes about politics should know this stuff.

Have any recollection of him getting a pass for banging a commie spy because trump? — QatGPT (@QatGPT) April 14, 2026

Maybe Shadi should google 'Fang Fang'.

You should probably try being a journalist once in a while. — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) April 14, 2026

This is a joke, right? — MamaBear🇺🇲 (@HotMama83163983) April 14, 2026

At this point I'm just here for the ratio, you idiot — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) April 14, 2026

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It's glorious!

You are such a hack, it is not even funny at this point — Florida Man - World's Superhero (@danmmeyer) April 14, 2026

Oh dear. Well, bless your heart. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) April 14, 2026

Go back to sleep — Simple Man (@Attackwatch1) April 14, 2026

Or covering for the Democrats.

You, uh...



You have NO RECOLLECTION of Eric Swalwell running for president? 🤔



Well, you're a columnist for @washingtonpost after all, I guess I shouldn't be surprised. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/fnEZZ0yQ2X — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) April 14, 2026

Le sigh.

More evidence that for reporters history began when Trump entered office in January of last year. https://t.co/URPDYHWVw3 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) April 14, 2026

Same as it ever was.

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