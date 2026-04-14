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WaPo Columnist Shadi Hamid: 'No Recollection' of Eric Swalwell Ever Running for President

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on April 14, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Um, this actually explains quite, a lot.

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This person is a Georgetown graduate, a WaPo columnist, a fellow at some think tank and an Author of a book titled 'The Case for American Power'. Yet, he doesn't know Eric Swalwell run for President in 2020? That seems like an issue.

To be fair, it's a rag.

Neither is very encouraging.

It doesn't seem so.

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Wasn't it Abraham Lincoln or Mark Twain who said 'better to stay quiet and have people think you a fool then open your mouth and prove it'? Shadi just proved it.

To be fair, the only time Swalwell is memorable is when he is passing gas on Live TV, but still, a journalist who writes about politics should know this stuff. 

Maybe Shadi should google 'Fang Fang'. 

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It's glorious!

Or covering for the Democrats.

Le sigh.

Same as it ever was.

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