Liberals have completely lost their minds in the past few days (more so than usual) since Kanye West came out in support of not only Candace Owens, but Donald Trump himself. It’s as if they believe they own each and every minority voice out there, especially those belonging to the rich, influential ones like Kanye, so when he broke their precious mold they lost their shiznit.

And since Kanye came forward, other black Conservatives have been speaking out, like Chance the Rapper … but we were most impressed with this tweet from a black, Conservative woman who Twitter has not deemed important enough for their precious blue check.

This tweet is exceptional.

Dear White Twitter, You don't get to call a black person an uncle Tom just because you're "allies" with left blacks. I don't get my blackness stripe by no one because God gave me this skin tone. pic.twitter.com/EzZQy0tjME — MRS_Pinky💯 (@mrs_pinky85) April 26, 2018

Truly a disgusting tweet from the ‘tolerant’ Lefty.

Funny how some white woman thinks she can put a black woman down because she doesn’t follow along with her progressive agenda.

We see this a lot on the Left.

Your skin tone is perfection & your voice powerful.

I can't get over the racism of any white woman eg @KryssiKakes . who has the arrogance to call you an "Uncle Tom".

What gives her the right…the moral authority…the experience- other than a deranged sense of superiority?! — Jean Maree (@JeanMaree_ND) April 26, 2018

Isn't it interesting that White Liberals think they have the authority to say whether a person is Black or not? The hubris of those people! — becky&steve robinson (@rebarobinson) April 26, 2018

That’s because the Left thinks they own majorities.

And women.

And the gay community.

The left is so much more vicious with black people, who identify with the right, than any other group. This is because they Dems. need their votes so badly, and they feel entitled to them. — TD Thompson (@TonkaThompson) April 26, 2018

Truth.

Ya but look at her. Shes the kind of person who yells at a 16 year old for grabbing the wrong cookie in the mall. — ky (@KDM1617) April 26, 2018

THERE IS GLUTEN IN THAT COOKIE!!!

Heh.

I was blocked. — MRS_Pinky💯 (@mrs_pinky85) April 26, 2018

Figures.

We’re so glad she grabbed a screenshot so we could share it.

Yay Twitter!

