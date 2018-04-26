We’re starting to understand why Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Broward County itself were so willing to jump on the bandwagon blaming the NRA for the mass shooting at the school over two months ago. Especially if they have teachers on staff who speak this way openly about their students.

Parkland Teacher: My bosses explicitly told me not to publicly demean a student/survivor over political differences, so I can’t comment — except to say that he’s a dangerous proto-Hitler who must be dealt with. Seriously, WTF? https://t.co/eorwMwibAI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2018

Gotta love public education. Yay.

Kyle Kashuv shared the following statement from another student who allegedly witnessed Gregory Pittman calling Kyle an ass, the next Hitler, and saying something must be done about him.

Wow.

While the ‘ass’ and Hitler things are bad, what strikes this editor as the most alarming piece of this statement is the teacher saying something must be done about Kyle.

Pittman was told not to reply to my tweets so he called me Hitler. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 26, 2018

Another shining example of the people educating America’s youth.

And they wonder why so many parents are seriously pushing for charter schools, vouchers, and even going the route of homeschool.

Just a reminder, @GregPittman1957 made sure to inform me that he has 2 guns and now he's saying "something needs to be done with me." I assume @browardsheriff will be ALL over this! pic.twitter.com/yX90IqU0uw — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 26, 2018

Yikes.

And yes, Pittman had been engaging Kyle on Twitter:

I'll post this here so we can all see that MSD teachers would NEVER be biased and try and take away a students right to 1A and 2A! God bless you, @GregPittman1957. pic.twitter.com/WhSYWASZXL — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2018

Oh, good grief.

Kyle was at the range WITH HIS DAD learning about firearms …

That is really stupid — Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 25, 2018

Yes, a grown man calling a student the next Hitler in front of a classroom is really stupid.

More from Pittman’s timeline:

So by stating what took place, saying it was not bright, and was probably planned to get attention on social media, I am attacked by the student and threaten by others for stating what took place. I am not the police, security or administration. This mob mentality is scary & sad. — Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 25, 2018

Awww ok, he’s the victim here.

Got it.

I have attacked no one. I said it was not bright to post photos of a gun on social media by a student from Douglas after the mass shooting. Students are afraid to come to school. Security & Broward Sheriff deputies talk to the student due to the post. I just stated what happened — Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 25, 2018

Umm … saying a kid is the next Hitler sounds like an attack.

Just sayin’.

Then he retweeted this:

This “teenager” is getting talking points from Ben Shapiro. Neither Kyle nor Shapiro seem to know squat about the constitution. — Lisa-Mom/Teacher #GunControlNOW #NeverAgain (@lisamikol1969) April 25, 2018

Ok, so it’s all Ben Shapiro’s fault that Pittman attacked Kyle for posting a photo of himself at the gun range with his dad.

The stupid literally burns.

