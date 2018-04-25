Recently, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv tweeted out photos of a trip he took to a firing range. Gun grabbers were predictably triggered, but apparently so were school officials, because Kashuv said that after returning to school, he was called into an office and questioned by officers who treated him “like a criminal” over tweets like this:

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

School district officials and law enforcement investigated, and Kashuv has revealed their findings with a sarcastic roll of the eyes:

BREAKING: school district said, "District staff and school administrators looked into this matter and following a review, determined the tweet messages to be non-threatening,” lol what a joke. No kididng it wasn't a threat… so why was I interrogated? — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 25, 2018

From the Sun-Sentinel:

The Broward County School District got involved after hearing safety concerns from some parents and students, district spokeswoman Nadine Drew said. “District staff and school administrators looked into this matter and following a review, determined the tweet messages to be non-threatening,” Drew said in a statement. “In addition, school administrators did talk with the student.” Kashuv told the Sun Sentinel he feels his constitutional rights were violated.

To top off the facepalm-worthy string of events, Kashuv tweeted a portion of an officer’s original report and made some corrections of both spelling and fact:

Uhm… 1) the video is still up 2) what's a "riffle"? 3) they used my dad's name as my mom's 4) why did I need to tell you I didn't threaten anyone, why didn't you bother to look up the Tweet before? pic.twitter.com/Fxt3cH2SPG — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 25, 2018

Kashuv’s being encouraged to keep fighting for his constitutional rights:

If you think you're safe from being dragged in by the #nannystate and put under the lights for an interrogation about anything at all they don't like, think again. The bullies in this high school are the #cowardbrounty deputies and school administration. https://t.co/IU3W0O0wXR — Joseph Courtemanche (@joecourtemanche) April 25, 2018

@KyleKashuv is guilty of speaking the truth! Don't let the thought police slow you down kid!! You have more support than you know🇺🇸 https://t.co/LzwUXz3Ocz — Jake (@Dodger_Blu) April 25, 2018

You were interrogated because they don't like it when someone goes against the narrative they want followed. They also don't like when someone actually shows the facts because it makes them look like the commies they are and on most intimidation works. Stay tough, don't give in. https://t.co/BE20iePVM7 — Robert Anthony (@woods_butcher) April 25, 2018

"Letme exercise my #2A rights" *gets illegally questioned by police* what a joke. Broward County needs to fix their police problem. https://t.co/a4tay0xQAj — That Josh Guy (@LooseEdge) April 25, 2018

Sue them @KyleKashuv . The intent was to harrass & suppress your activism. It does not fit their playbook. https://t.co/LU4xB9oxq6 — P. O' (@PO66132234) April 25, 2018

