Recently, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv tweeted out photos of a trip he took to a firing range. Gun grabbers were predictably triggered, but apparently so were school officials, because Kashuv said that after returning to school, he was called into an office and questioned by officers who treated him “like a criminal” over tweets like this:

School district officials and law enforcement investigated, and Kashuv has revealed their findings with a sarcastic roll of the eyes:

From the Sun-Sentinel:

The Broward County School District got involved after hearing safety concerns from some parents and students, district spokeswoman Nadine Drew said.

“District staff and school administrators looked into this matter and following a review, determined the tweet messages to be non-threatening,” Drew said in a statement. “In addition, school administrators did talk with the student.”

Kashuv told the Sun Sentinel he feels his constitutional rights were violated.

To top off the facepalm-worthy string of events, Kashuv tweeted a portion of an officer’s original report and made some corrections of both spelling and fact:

Kashuv’s being encouraged to keep fighting for his constitutional rights:

