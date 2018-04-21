You might remember it was after not the Parkland school shooting but the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando, Fla., when it seemed like every journalist out there either 1) purchased an AR-15 to show how easy they were to obtain (if you’re not a felon and can pass a background check) or 2) hit the gun range to try out this “killing machine” and report on it.

Remember the New York Daily News’ Gersh Kuntzman, who wrote that firing an AR-15 at the gun range sickened him with the smell of “sulfur and destruction” and gave him “a temporary case of PTSD”?

Yeah, we went through all that again after Parkland, as CNN sent reporter Gary Tuchman to the gun range to apparently demonstrate the incorrect stance for firing a rifle.

We’re going to give Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivor Kyle Kashuv a pass, though, because he’s personally been thrown into the gun control debate and he’s actually met with quite a few lawmakers (and the president and first lady) — so it wouldn’t hurt to know what he’s actually talking about.

On Friday night, Kashuv posted pics of him with his instructor and admitted it’s the first time he’d ever held a gun.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

That certainly triggered plenty of gun control advocates:

People have PTSD. The fact that you posted a picture and video using this weapon is disgusting. Behind all of the political debate, something real and terrible happened. This is the opposite of coming together and helping each other heal. — Drew #MSDStrong (@_DrewSchwartz) April 21, 2018

Were you even at school on that day? How can you have no side effects from losing friends and being shot at? Maybe you were home sick? Unbelievable. — Kim Green (@kimhoag) April 21, 2018

Not everybody has the same "side effects". Seems the side effect that he has is "obtain the skills to fight back in case tragedy happens again, & get trained"! Not all people deal with things by crying in a corner–some deal with tragedy by taking action & improving themselves. — Travis Cook (@RealTravisCook) April 21, 2018

Hope my highschool is monitoring this kid. https://t.co/w2tWc9IDFg — Julien (@shehatesjuju) April 21, 2018

Legally executing my 2A needs monitoring? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/P1MYIHC3yC — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Nah the fact that you can even pick up a gun after something that happened at YOUR school as well and post a picture is beyond me 😂😂😂. So yes you do need montoring you freak — Julien (@shehatesjuju) April 21, 2018

He's learning to defend himself so something like this won't happen to his family. Calling someone a freak just because they're out there and doing more than you is just plain wrong. — Joe Halleran (@Joe_hal14) April 21, 2018

He could have attended the gun range without posting videos and photos that he knew would trigger those from 1200. Julien lost someone he loved, who are you to say that a boy posing with a weapon on social media is doing more than him? Plain disrespectful. — Kyrah Simon (@kyrahsimon) April 21, 2018

He wanted to show *his* followers and supporters what he is doing to gain knowledge about the 2A. And the fact that Kyle is getting knowledge about the 2A means he is doing more. Calling someone a freak is even more disrespectful in my opinion. — Joe Halleran (@Joe_hal14) April 21, 2018

Because his account is not on private, people that do not follow him end up seeing these tweets. He could have avoided posting images and videos he knew would trigger his classmates, as some do follow him. Nothing to do with the 2A and your statement remains disrespectful. — Kyrah Simon (@kyrahsimon) April 21, 2018

Something tells us Twitter might very soon ban any possibly “triggering” gun videos; YouTube recently rolled out its new gun video policies, banning, for example, videos that show users how to install certain accessories or modifications.

It does have to do with 2A. He's learning how to exercise his right to bear arms and my statement was in no way disrespectful, I simply said Kyle is doing what none of the March for Our Lives kids are doing and that is gaining firsthand knowledge of a firearm. — Joe Halleran (@Joe_hal14) April 21, 2018

Related: