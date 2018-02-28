At this point, it seems pretty safe to say that in general, CNN doesn’t seem all that comfortable around guns. When reporter Gary Tuchman tried his hand at shooting an AR-15 under the guidance of supposed gun “expert” Mark Hertling, something amazing happened:
The video makes it even better:
Here's @GaryTuchmanCNN firing an AR-15. pic.twitter.com/yMsaBSEeAS
What did we just watch?
Firing off into the weekend like pic.twitter.com/hmV4ccd16x
Ha! But seriously. Come on.
I’m no gun expert but there is so much that looks off here.
#Dramatic https://t.co/P2wPpb81Ma
What a wimp!
Get a load of Beta McRambo over here. https://t.co/N9675jKQtm
Is it too heavy for him?
Somebody should have put that on a tripod for him. Yikes! He is going to hurt himself. 😳
Take that thing away from him before he hurts himself.
My Grandson has better form.
One of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen. His form is cray.
I thought it interesting that his instructor never corrected his stance, and just allowed him to shoot like that.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 28, 2018
Maybe the instructor just needed a laugh.
You have to actually try to get in a stance that bad – leaning back rather than back foot planted and leaning in.
— Patrick H. (@trogdor8768) February 28, 2018
Exactly! The AR is very light weight that no one should have a problem holding it. https://t.co/gRjJoyEUxZ
SERIOUSLY. WHO HOLDS AN AR LIKE THAT?! If you do, then I beg you to take classes and do not touch the AR until you can properly hold it. https://t.co/qYSSN1WYhw
I'm still relatively new to guns, but goodness. I made sure to research my AR before I bought it & I also PRACTICED HOLDING it before I did anything. Yes, I worked on my stance with it before I used it.
— Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) February 28, 2018
Before you shoot any gun you better master the hold and stance. You HAVE to become comfortable with the gun before you shoot it. @galtsgirl made sure I was 100% comfortable before I did anything.
— Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) February 28, 2018
Get some training.
This guy needs to learn HOW to shoot prior to shooting!!
We thought that went without saying. We thought.
PSA:
the photo is funny, but firearms are very dangerous when handled by untrained people with zero experience. If reporters want to do field reporting with guns, they really need to be trained on the basics first. I am happy to do this for reporters pro bono
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 28, 2018
Hay @cnn… I’m available for rifle training. DM for further info. pic.twitter.com/m9qTzLxoMD
