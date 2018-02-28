At this point, it seems pretty safe to say that in general, CNN doesn’t seem all that comfortable around guns. When reporter Gary Tuchman tried his hand at shooting an AR-15 under the guidance of supposed gun “expert” Mark Hertling, something amazing happened:

The video makes it even better:

What did we just watch?

Firing off into the weekend like pic.twitter.com/hmV4ccd16x — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) February 28, 2018

Ha! But seriously. Come on.

I’m no gun expert but there is so much that looks off here. — Bing Republicans (@BingRepublicans) February 28, 2018

What a wimp! — Jeff Wenger (@WengerJeff) February 28, 2018

Get a load of Beta McRambo over here. https://t.co/N9675jKQtm — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 28, 2018

Is it too heavy for him? — Ken Miller (@kmiller8011) February 28, 2018

Somebody should have put that on a tripod for him. Yikes! He is going to hurt himself. 😳 — penelope210 (@penelopesire) February 28, 2018

Take that thing away from him before he hurts himself.

My Grandson has better form. — BUZZ (@BUZZ25or624) February 28, 2018

One of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen. His form is cray. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2018

I thought it interesting that his instructor never corrected his stance, and just allowed him to shoot like that. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 28, 2018

Maybe the instructor just needed a laugh.

You have to actually try to get in a stance that bad – leaning back rather than back foot planted and leaning in. — Patrick H. (@trogdor8768) February 28, 2018

Exactly! The AR is very light weight that no one should have a problem holding it. https://t.co/gRjJoyEUxZ — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) February 28, 2018

SERIOUSLY. WHO HOLDS AN AR LIKE THAT?! If you do, then I beg you to take classes and do not touch the AR until you can properly hold it. https://t.co/qYSSN1WYhw — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) February 28, 2018

I'm still relatively new to guns, but goodness. I made sure to research my AR before I bought it & I also PRACTICED HOLDING it before I did anything. Yes, I worked on my stance with it before I used it. — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) February 28, 2018

Before you shoot any gun you better master the hold and stance. You HAVE to become comfortable with the gun before you shoot it. @galtsgirl made sure I was 100% comfortable before I did anything. — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) February 28, 2018

Get some training. — Gregory Smith (@gregorsmit) February 28, 2018

This guy needs to learn HOW to shoot prior to shooting!! — Keith Wood (@kwood360) February 28, 2018

We thought that went without saying. We thought.

