At this point, it seems pretty safe to say that in general, CNN doesn’t seem all that comfortable around guns. When reporter Gary Tuchman tried his hand at shooting an AR-15 under the guidance of supposed gun “expert” Mark Hertling, something amazing happened:

The video makes it even better:

What did we just watch?

Ha! But seriously. Come on.

Trending

Maybe the instructor just needed a laugh.

We thought that went without saying. We thought.

PSA:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15CNNGary Tuchmangunsrifleshootingstance