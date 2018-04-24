As Twitchy told you last night, Kyle Kashuv claims he was treated “like a criminal” by officers with the Broward County Sheriff’s Department over photos he had posted of his recent trip with this father to the gun range.

But as Glenn Reynolds, aka Instapundit, points out, if the Broward County Sheriff’s officers had really believed Kashuv to be a criminal, they would’ve conducted themselves quite a bit differently:

Ouch. He’s definitely not wrong.

