Earlier this week, Variety published a piece about how intense it is for the Leftist media to try and cover the President of the United States … no seriously. They wrote about Jim Acosta, April Ryan and others like they were storming the beach at Normandy because Trump is ‘combative.’

It was hilarious and incredibly mock-worthy.

Especially the picture of Jim Acosta by himself, Twitter had fun with that for HOURS.

And speaking of having fun at Jim Acosta’s expense …

Can we get an AMEN?!

Ha!

Forget that the prayer for the media’s safety is perfection unto itself, but add the zinger at the end and BOOYAH.

Twitter gold.

Trending

So very brave.

Yup.

They are truly like Dr. Frankenstein losing control of the monster they created.

We see what you did there.

Perfect!

Indeed.

Related:

Flagrant MANSPREADING! Heroic pic of Jim Acosta from Variety’s ‘heroes covering Trump’ piece breaks Twitter

Seriously, WTF?! Parkland teacher tells students Kyle Kashuv is the next Hitler who must be dealt with

‘She is the worst’: Democrats paying Hillary’s ‘Onward Together’ more than $2 million for email list

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James WoodsJim Acosta