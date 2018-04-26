Earlier this week, Variety published a piece about how intense it is for the Leftist media to try and cover the President of the United States … no seriously. They wrote about Jim Acosta, April Ryan and others like they were storming the beach at Normandy because Trump is ‘combative.’

It was hilarious and incredibly mock-worthy.

Especially the picture of Jim Acosta by himself, Twitter had fun with that for HOURS.

And speaking of having fun at Jim Acosta’s expense …

We pray for their survival. Can’t imagine anything so dangerous or challenging. Three very brave women! pic.twitter.com/CXXMp0HEZN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 25, 2018

Can we get an AMEN?!

Ha!

Forget that the prayer for the media’s safety is perfection unto itself, but add the zinger at the end and BOOYAH.

Twitter gold.

Indeed James, we know not the dangers they face pic.twitter.com/mnscmjqzk4 — Natasha Fatale (@AKAHortense) April 26, 2018

So very brave.

Yup.

It’s combative, because they make it so. They treat this President and his Administration with such disdain, and then are surprised when they get push back. They have never treated anybody else like this. It’s disgusting. — patriot_doc (@HooksWill) April 25, 2018

They are truly like Dr. Frankenstein losing control of the monster they created.

We see what you did there.

Lions, tigers and bears, OH MY! — StuartCattell (@stuartcattell) April 25, 2018

Perfect!

James you are a master, triggerer-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/VwkKKfvHoU — Filippo Maria O di B (@Filippo60) April 26, 2018

Indeed.

Related:

Flagrant MANSPREADING! Heroic pic of Jim Acosta from Variety’s ‘heroes covering Trump’ piece breaks Twitter

Seriously, WTF?! Parkland teacher tells students Kyle Kashuv is the next Hitler who must be dealt with

‘She is the worst’: Democrats paying Hillary’s ‘Onward Together’ more than $2 million for email list