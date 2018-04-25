It was just about a year ago when Hillary Clinton emerged from the Chappaqua woods to announce that her “Stronger Together” presidential campaign was transforming into dark money group “Onward Together.” Here’s how Josh Barro summed it up at the time:

Hillary Clinton is back and ready to take your money: https://t.co/6PmqoVxwBR — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 15, 2017

It appears Clinton really is ready to take your money. According to The Intercept, the Democratic National Committee “is paying $1.65 million for access to the email list, voter data, and software produced by Hillary for America during the 2016 presidential campaign.”

Add another $700,000 for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to rent the email list, and you’ve got yourself close to $2.4 million.

This is an incredible story. Grassroots Democrats are desperate to take back at least the House. The DNC is deep in debt. Yet the Dems are paying Clinton's organization at least $2.4 million for her email list. https://t.co/huMNROu438 by @walkerbragman @MSainat1 pic.twitter.com/lGTwEIe88G — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) April 25, 2018

The Intercept notes that “in 2015, Barack Obama gave his email list, valued at $1,942,640, to the DNC as an in-kind contribution.”

She is the worst. https://t.co/73dc3etWix — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 25, 2018

She has no shame. https://t.co/PVHCFkPAJ5 — Jason Gillman (@MichiganTaxes) April 25, 2018

Anyone on Twitter will know that list of suckers and rubes is a gold mine. Worth every cent. Won’t win any elections with it, but who cares about that! https://t.co/dl8BBG3HdK — Druthers Haventer (@dhaventer) April 25, 2018

She knows how to get paid https://t.co/Qs2zZd88ji — Tom Burkart (@tomburkart) April 25, 2018

You'd think Hillary would give the DNC the email list for free. Lord knows she doesn't need the money https://t.co/78u1WQh6oT — Tom Hebert (@RealTomHebert) April 25, 2018

Even Obama declared, at a certain point, you’ve made enough money … but we suppose that doesn’t apply to Hillary.

What a grifter https://t.co/8B7vVG1xGQ — Maiden Lane (@rjs2006) April 25, 2018

As if we needed more proof Shillary was only in it for the money. https://t.co/2n938qCXeG — chodie (@chodie4u) April 25, 2018

Did you really think Hilary would just give it to them? https://t.co/Z4TFGO16Sk — Cowboysfansite (@cowboysfansite) April 25, 2018

Really Hill? You can't even donate your email list for free after they ruthlessly fixed the 2016 Dem primary for you? https://t.co/u7RbeYXL08 — MJ (@futuredci) April 25, 2018

She really could have given them a discount seeing how they kneecapped Bernie Sanders for her.

Haha, the haggling and stiffing folks for $$ never ends when the Clintons are involved!!! https://t.co/nU5sSXfEOq — Jill 4 Liberty 🇺🇸 (@BeachGirlHi5) April 25, 2018

And yet, people like @jonathanalter are out here talking about how it's the Bernie-affiliated left that's risking the Democrats' effort to take back the house. https://t.co/8ofrzqGTSi — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 25, 2018

Please tell me more about how Bernie is the problem. https://t.co/QhDtwAH8OP — Detlef Shrimps (@LBRhoden) April 25, 2018

Why would Democrats pay for a list of people that Hillary emails about yoga and weddings? https://t.co/oRJtrsCu3B — robg (@reubing) April 25, 2018

Will it include the email addresses of the pseudonyms of Barack Obama, Eric Holder, an EPA administrator, and everyone else who was emailing to her private server?@lamblock https://t.co/NIk4ltuziK — Dusty the Storm Chaser (@dustopian) April 25, 2018

Related: