Take a look at these brave folks who run INTO burning buildings to save people.

No?

Oh, well Variety wants us all to know how heroic these journalists are for covering the Trump administration.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh, it’s hilarious.

lmao these fearless courageous heroes pic.twitter.com/5HIPbMZNJZ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) April 24, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Save us, Jim Acosta, you’re our only hope!

no one is more impressed with the press than the press https://t.co/jrrwkgXutg — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 24, 2018

THE HUMANITY.

Reminder that "fake news" was a media invention to excuse away Hillary's loss. Trump just turned it on its head to criticize them — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) April 24, 2018

Reminder, the media did this to themselves.

What utter tripe pic.twitter.com/fYxkhrgWzg — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) April 24, 2018

Oh boo hoo … someone get these people some tissue and a glass of ‘suck it up’ juice.

That being said, one brilliant photo came from this ridiculous story:

“No, Jim. Jim, Just sit normal.” “Normal reporter guy sitting. Got it.” “Jim, just cross your legs or hold your glasses or something.” “Acosta doesn’t wear glasses.” pic.twitter.com/Pd35oYDzqU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2018

What’s with the socks?

"Oh boy, today is sloppy Joe day at school!" pic.twitter.com/evLdmV78dr — BT (@back_ttys) April 24, 2018

And sorry but the way he’s sitting …

*blows whistle*

*throws flag* Foul!!! Flagrant manspreading!

Jim will be given a technical and have to sit out the next 2 feminist driven news cycles. — Kim Ann (@ATLSAHM) April 24, 2018

Seriously. How rude.

Glamour Shots by Deb. — BT (@back_ttys) April 24, 2018

‘Jim, look thoughtful. No, thoughtful. Like you have something on your mind. Ok, you know what, just take the picture.’

"Did you get the socks? Gotta get the socks. They make me look – um – like a guy who wears neat-o socks." — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) April 24, 2018

Seriously edgy and fun, just like Acosta himself.

Stop it.

"What should i do with my hands tho?" pic.twitter.com/nC8bLIzZFK — Fog Leg (@Merica__1775) April 24, 2018

Heh.

Amazingly Lifelike!™ — Wayne Austin (@WaynesterAtl) April 24, 2018

Right?!

Did they tell him to try to look constipated or is that his resting Acosta face? — Knight in the Heights (@fdknight) April 24, 2018

We think it looks like Acosta smelled a fart but this works too.

*dead*

Jimbo's seating assignment for the daily WH briefing gets worse and worse. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 24, 2018

We’ll see a tweet from Acosta complaining that he gets ignored in his new seat and Sanders never takes his questions.

This looks like a really bad ‘spread’ for a shoot-off of Lands’ End and Men’s Warehouse.

Who hasn’t dreamed of a yummy cup of hot chocolate held by a guy in pajamas who wants to lecture us on healthcare?

Wait, never mind.

