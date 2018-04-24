Hillary.

We’re pretty sure the fact that you’re a wife had very little to do with how badly you lost the election BUT whatever you need to tell yourself so you can sleep at night.

In fact, it would seem that her lack of attention to the good people of Wisconsin was a far bigger issue … just sayin’.

Clinton says she’s going to revise her Twitter bio so it doesn’t start with the word "wife." https://t.co/T5dZ70MOsg — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 24, 2018

Oooh, how modern woman and stuff.

Girl power!

*eye roll*

I'd go with 2x loser instead! — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) April 24, 2018

Sorta clunky but accurate.

We all knew she wasn’t a wife. She was in a civil union meant to benefit her political aspirations. — Smittie™ *insert blue check* (@smittie61984) April 24, 2018

Oof.

Oh, well what is she going to put down as her qualifications now? Everyone of her qualifications seemed to be "Bill did". — Chibi William Henry Harrison (@TobytheBeagle1) April 24, 2018

Nobody has worked so hard to lose so much in the last decade … surely that counts for something.

Inmate #13213213666 — The dude (@jsundi13) April 24, 2018

Not “President”…that’s for sure… — Darrick Johnson (@darrickjohnson) April 24, 2018

"Crook"

"Multiple Felon"

"Unlikeable Scoundrel" — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) April 24, 2018

Felon? — Jim Madsen (@madsenjim) April 24, 2018

Sensing a theme here, Hilldawg.

"Couldn't win an election I rigged" — StLCardsfan (@MDBishop82) April 24, 2018

Maybe she should just stick with wife?

Related:

‘Leave him ALONE!’ Dana Loesch WALLOPS vile gun-grabber for calling Kyle Kashuv a terrorist

DA-YUM! ‘The Young JERK’ Cenk Uygur gets a RUDE awakening after UGLY attack on Kanye West

TFG -> Blue-check continues blaming Ben Shapiro for mosque shooting, @neontaster and others SCHOOL