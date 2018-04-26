You’ve gotta wonder if Tariq Nasheed has looked in a mirror … ever.

While we think it’s bizarre that he calls any and all white people who disagree with him white supremacists, we find it exceptionally troubling when he calls black people the same. It’s almost as if Tariq wants them to be completely disregarded and ridiculed if they dare think differently form him.

Which is what we’ve come to expect from the Left:

The w̶h̶i̶t̶e̶ ̶s̶u̶p̶r̶e̶m̶a̶c̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Trump supporters ranting that Diamond and Silk & Kanye should be allowed to have free speech and be “free thinkers”, are the same people who made a complete movement out of punishing and censoring people like Kaepernick for his free speech — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 26, 2018

Awww, that’s cute how he put a strike through the words ‘white supremacists’ and then called them Trump supporters so he could imply all Trump supporters are white supremacists.

And by cute we mean sad, pathetic and desperate.

Honestly, at this point, we’d think he is just trolling for attention but he has consistently tweeted this same level of tripe for months and months.

He seems really angry with Kanye:

So you are saying Kanye is going undercover as a c🚂🚂n? — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 25, 2018

Those trains between the ‘c’ and the ‘n’ is a sneaky way of calling Kanye a coon.

We had to look it up but it’s real.



Pretty awful, yes?

But wait, there’s more.

As we can see on Kanye 's timeline, he is clearly losing his mind….

Kanye is also supporting Trump…..

This is FURTHER proof that people who support Trump, are not in their right mind — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 25, 2018

For him to claim Kanye is losing HIS mind? That’s hilarious.

And not in a good way.

As we can see from Tariq’s timeline he has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and should probably seek help.

Hip Hop culture has always been anti-white supremacy. That’s one of the elements. Now that Kanye is pandering to and being embraced by white supremacists, he is no longer Hip-Hop. In fact his c🚂🚂n antics will further open the door to vultures who will colonize the culture — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 26, 2018

Does he realize how absolutely paranoid and nutty he sounds?

Wait, don’t answer that.

When you call millions of people white supremacists without any evidence, it cheapens that label and normalizes white supremacy. — David (@dovisterr) April 26, 2018

It's quite childish and immature how you refer to all Trump supporters as white supremacists, cleverly (?) crossed out.

Grow up buddy. Time for a new point. That ship sailed long ago.

I guess it IS entertaining though, right? It's fun to name call?

Are you 10 by chance? — JL (@ThoughtsFurPaws) April 26, 2018

This is an insult to 10-year-olds.

Yes…..unless it's c🚂🚂Ning….You have to throw the whole c🚂🚂n away — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 26, 2018

Stay classy, Tariq.

Related:

‘It just needs more EXERCISE.’ Thread about ‘depressed vaginas’ the funniest damn thing you’ll read today

AWKWARD: The Root tries painting Kanye as a racist for supporting Trump, exposes their OWN racism

‘You don’t OWN us.’ Black, Conservative woman DROPS the hammer on white liberal Twitter and it’s GLORIOUS