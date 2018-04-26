You’ve gotta wonder if Tariq Nasheed has looked in a mirror … ever.

While we think it’s bizarre that he calls any and all white people who disagree with him white supremacists, we find it exceptionally troubling when he calls black people the same. It’s almost as if Tariq wants them to be completely disregarded and ridiculed if they dare think differently form him.

Which is what we’ve come to expect from the Left:

Awww, that’s cute how he put a strike through the words ‘white supremacists’ and then called them Trump supporters so he could imply all Trump supporters are white supremacists.

And by cute we mean sad, pathetic and desperate.

Honestly, at this point, we’d think he is just trolling for attention but he has consistently tweeted this same level of tripe for months and months.

He seems really angry with Kanye:

Trending

Those trains between the ‘c’ and the ‘n’ is a sneaky way of calling Kanye a coon.

We had to look it up but it’s real.

Pretty awful, yes?

But wait, there’s more.

For him to claim Kanye is losing HIS mind? That’s hilarious.

And not in a good way.

As we can see from Tariq’s timeline he has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and should probably seek help.

Does he realize how absolutely paranoid and nutty he sounds?

Wait, don’t answer that.

This is an insult to 10-year-olds.

Stay classy, Tariq.

Related:

‘It just needs more EXERCISE.’ Thread about ‘depressed vaginas’ the funniest damn thing you’ll read today

AWKWARD: The Root tries painting Kanye as a racist for supporting Trump, exposes their OWN racism

‘You don’t OWN us.’ Black, Conservative woman DROPS the hammer on white liberal Twitter and it’s GLORIOUS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Diamond and SilkKanye Westracismwhite supremacists