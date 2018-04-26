Huh, seems Alyssa has switched gears from her progressive handbook and is tweeting about the non-existent Muslim ban now.

K.

When Trump first issued his Muslim ban, thousands showed up across the country. Together, we demanded: No Muslim Ban. Ever. Now that it's at SCOTUS, it's time to show the world we meant it. #NoMuslimBanEver https://t.co/ID5GKX0tcE. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 25, 2018

There. Is. No. Muslim. Ban.

And really, the ACLU? Heh.

Give us a break.

The ban itself is about countries who have produced a good many terrorists that don’t have adequate ways or means to know the backgrounds of their people. This is not about a faith but a lack of security, nothing more.

Plus how quickly the Left forgets where the original list of countries to include in the ban came from:

But it's cool when Obama did it for twice as long. The hypocrisy of liberals and you're inviting more terrorism since they are responsible for the majority of it — artie (@art1e) April 26, 2018

Whoopsie.

It’s more of a moratorium but yeah whatever floats your boat… — eltonjonblack (@eltonecantu) April 26, 2018

For some reason, this really made this editor laugh. Sort of like, ‘Yeah you’re stupid but whatevs.’

Your research skills need an overhauling. — @CryptoSstealth (@Sstealth) April 26, 2018

Ya’ think?

What he said.

I guess we’re forgetting the fact that it’s not a “Muslim ban” as much as it is targeted against five nations that happen to have a majority Muslim population, along with Venezuela & North Korea who have almost a zero Muslim population. But what do facts matter? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iGH2LpmxYz — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) April 25, 2018

Psh, how dare you bring up facts when she’s busy being a slacktivist on Twitter?!

Well it's not a Muslim ban so………..#readingisimportant — OuTsHiNeD (@brymize) April 25, 2018

So … you’re dumb.

*shrug*

