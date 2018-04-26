Seems a bar in New York City has been granted the right to refuse service to people based on their political ideals and/or affiliation.

At least that’s what this judge said:

Judge rules bar can refuse service to Trump supporter wearing MAGA hat.https://t.co/8wgOonghf0 pic.twitter.com/B8cPEyFDBy — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 26, 2018

From KCTV News 5:

A Trump supporter who sued a New York City bar for discrimination after he was thrown out for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat has lost his lawsuit. Philadelphia accountant Greg Piatek claims the staff of The Happiest Hour in Manhattan said he wasn’t welcome because he and his friends supported the Republican president after they complained of rude service. He sued the West Village bar claiming the incident “offended his sense of being American.” A judge on Wednesday tossed the lawsuit saying the law doesn’t protect against political discrimination.

Awww, ok, sounds legit.

Interesting what is and isn’t considered discrimination these days, ain’t it?

"Bake the cake, bigot." — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) April 26, 2018

Bake that cake — Groovers (@ODhonnabhain) April 26, 2018

As long as it goes both ways. Businesses owned by Trump supporters can deny services to liberals……oh wait. — Brutal (@brutalisky) April 26, 2018

Now now, we know only certain groups can be discriminated against.

I know you are only reporting the news but this is outrageous. We need to get rid of the whole idea of protected classes. — Independent Voter (@suzola2) April 26, 2018

Preach.

Keep it up. The left is stupidly making supporting Trump the new counter culture movement. — Shannon Furrow🍀 (@Furrow74Shannon) April 26, 2018

And helping re-elect him in 2020.

Unbelievable what happened to freedom of speech? Isn’t this discriminatory — Heidi E Lucas (@HeidiMLucas) April 26, 2018

A MAGA hat is apparently something that crosses some sort of magical line that makes it ok to treat potential customers like crap.

And here’s the thing, if this bar wants to turn Trump supporters away, fine, that’s their right as a private entity. But if the government is going to intervene in other situations like the cake baker in Colorado, it needs to go both ways.

Personally, we’re fine if this bar wants to put itself out of business but we digress.

