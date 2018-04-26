Alfie Evans is a 23-month-old little boy who is slowly being killed by a British hospital. He’s not dying, in fact, he could indeed go on living with the proper supports, but Alder Hey and the British government have decided that his life is not worth saving so they are slowly starving and withholding water from him pretending this in some way is dying with dignity.

In our worst nightmares, we can’t imagine the horror and the pain Alfie’s family must be in knowing they can do nothing to help their own child because the government says no. This is socialized medicine folks, and there is simply no way to sugarcoat what is happening here.

And Ben Shapiro didn’t hold back:

If you withheld water from your brain damaged toddler, you'd be brought up on child abuse charges. If a British hospital does it, it's just "dying with dignity." — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 26, 2018

We imagine if they could actually ask Alfie he’d rather live than ‘die with dignity.’

Strange how everyone can define Hospice [CARE] and Palliative [CARE] yet can't describe any sort of CARE provided after ventilation support was stopped. Only hours and hours of not dying did they do anything. #AlfieEvans — amy (@fiverrules) April 26, 2018

Clearly they are wrong in their diagnosis of his longevity but instead of helping this baby they are circling the wagons to protect themselves and their gross system of socialized medicine.

Unfathomable. This is why Obamacare needs to go. It's only a matter of time before that becomes a thing here. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) April 26, 2018

And the British public will allow it, as the NHS is treated with such a reverence over there that can only be described as idolatry. — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) April 26, 2018

Many seem to even be defending it, which is beyond loathsome.

The gift of universal health care is that the government can take your children from your custody and you have no rights and they can abuse this child in ways they if you had done your would be held liable for criminal intent or murder. — phyllisgeorgic (@phyllisgeorgic2) April 26, 2018

Poor Alfie’s story should terrify each and every parent on this planet, watching a government justify the death of your child and literally keeping you from protecting them.

oh and you're a criminal if you complain about it on social media — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) April 26, 2018

Yeah, they’re more concerned about policing and even jailing people who are angry about the hospital’s actions than they are this baby’s life.

Tells us everything we need to know.

