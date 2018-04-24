Nothing wins Texans over like a bunch of elitist Leftists from other states dumping money behind the Democrat looking to ban their guns, fund abortion, and turn their state blue.

WOW, we could hardly keep a straight face writing that.

Oh no, Liz Warren is on the warpath! LOOK OUT!

TX-Sen: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D. MA) Goes All In To Help Beto O'Rourke (D) Defeat Ted Cruz (R) https://t.co/c07pkHt3mL — Karen Chestney (@KarenChestney) April 24, 2018

Goes all in.

Meh.

Bring it on, Fauxcahontas.

First Rosie, then Al Franken, then Chelsea Handler, then Chuck Schumer, then Joe Kennedy, and now Elizabeth Warren…it’s clear that smart, tough Texans are the driving force behind Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s Leftist campaign! https://t.co/O7ZZPhsRXl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 24, 2018

HA!

Funny how Beto has to look OUTSIDE of the state for support to even compete with Ted.

The usual suspects who went all in for #HillaryClinton too. We all know how that went.. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) April 24, 2018

#BlueDrizzle

Texas doesn’t like liberal state politicians and celebrities pushing a candidate. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 24, 2018

Its clear that Liberal Progressivism sees you as a major threat to their takeover — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) April 24, 2018

The only bigger threat to their agenda is Trump so you BET they’re trying to take Cruz out.

Watch out, she has the Native American vote. — Christian Taylor (@Chevauchees) April 24, 2018

We see what he did here.

Heh.

Texas must be bigger than even I thought if it includes Massachusetts and New York. — Nathan Stone (@nes_nathan) April 24, 2018

Don’t mess with Texas.

Or for that matter, don’t mess with Ted.

Related:

‘Don’t you DARE!’ Tomi Lahren lights John Legend UP for claiming police ‘shoot black people for no reason’

Flagrant MANSPREADING! Heroic pic of Jim Acosta from Variety’s ‘heroes covering Trump’ piece breaks Twitter

‘2-time LOSER?’ Hillary says she will remove ‘wife’ as the first word of her bio; HILLARY-ITY followed