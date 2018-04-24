Earlier this morning, news broke about a group of black women who were reported to the police for playing a round of golf too slowly.

From the AP:

A golf club in Pennsylvania has apologized for calling police on a group of black women after the co-owner and his father said they were playing too slowly and refused requests to leave the course. “I felt we were discriminated against,” one of the women, Myneca Ojo, told the York Daily Record. “It was a horrific experience.” Sandra Thompson and four friends met up Saturday to play a round of golf at the Grandview Golf Club, where they are all members, she told the newspaper. At the second hole, a white man whose son co-owns the club came up to them twice to complain that they weren’t keeping up with the pace of play. Thompson, an attorney and the head of the York chapter of the NAACP, told the newspaper it was untrue.

John Legend thought that this was somehow the appropriate time however to make a statement on how police officers shoot black people for no reason.

Please stop calling the police on black people who are just trying to live. Please. Stop. Police shoot us for no fucking reason at all. Please. Stop. https://t.co/HOqZ6t76ca — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 23, 2018

Tomi Lahren took issue with Legend’s tweet vilifying the police:

Do you realize the police show up to protect people of all races and ethnicities and put THEIR lives on the line to do so? Every single day, for strangers. If you have such a hatred for law enforcement don’t you DARE ever call on an officer to protect your sorry butt. https://t.co/Fi3okI5UiW — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 24, 2018

Police DO NOT shoot people for no reason! I don’t care what color they are! Lies!!! — Jamie Kennedy (@jpk700) April 24, 2018

Pull your head out of your ass and read more. That is patently untrue. Why can't you preach self-responsibility instead of this bullshit victim mentality? Try doing something POSITIVE for your community instead of just being an idiot? Hmmm? — COGoddess™ (@coloradorebecca) April 24, 2018

I was a policeman for 23 years and I never shot a black person. I worked a predominately black area and got a bunch of commendations from those I served. — PJM Lawyer (@pjmlawyer) April 24, 2018

Such a horribly irresponsible thing to say, especially for someone with twelve million followers. Please. Stop. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) April 24, 2018

You're the problem. Spreading hate fear and lies in the face of facts… a lot to be proud of. — Political Hippo (@TheSuperHippo) April 24, 2018

Whatever color you are if you can't abide by rules and laws then you suffer the consequences they could have bought a measly cup of coffee and wouldn't be considered loitering but they chose to be stupid and paid for it — TheGriff (@griffm601) April 24, 2018

For no reason….. Oh really 🙄 — Mark (@TsgtMHarmon) April 24, 2018

