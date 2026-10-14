Ain't That a Crying Shane: Faux Outrage Over Shane Gillis' Saturday Night Live Monologue

If you're here reading this on Twitchy then you're probably also on Twitter / X. And if you're on Twitter / X you must know that the Left is outraged again.

"What is it this time," you ask

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Is it the possibly Republican Sydney Sweeny 'demeaning' women's sports? Nope, that was two weeks ago.

Could it be outrage over the possibly Republican Sophie Cunningham being white? Good guess, that's every week.

No, dear reader, this time it's the possibly Republican Shane Gillis who is in their outrage crosshairs. Gillis, who is crude and mean but also somewhat funny, cold opened SNL with a very PG-13 monologue. If you'd seen his Kevin Hart roast, you'd know how mild it was. But let's be real, he's no more offensive than Dave Chappelle or shocking than Louis C. K. They hate him because he does not play by their rules or hew to their narrative.

So, the outrage machine fired up, first with media mouthpieces who were at the ready with their pearls and fainting couches.

Maybe it’s a good thing Shane Gillis was fired by Saturday Night Live before he even got started. https://t.co/DRa0C83prI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 13, 2026

Shane Gillis became the second MAGA-friendly comedian to walk off the 'SNL' stage during its traditional “goodnights” segment. https://t.co/1PIWnbtJtk https://t.co/KcKch57LCd — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 13, 2026

'MAGA friendly.' That's the Pavlov's bell to let the hate begin.

After the performative outrage came the usual suspects and virtue signalers.

Jokes like this should get men banned from gyms. — Amy Diehl, Ph.D. (@amydiehl) October 13, 2026

Thank you, Amy (That's 'doctor' to you) Diehl. We greatly appreciate your logical and moral consistency.

The requirement that women– not men–have their sex monitored, tested & proven legitimizes the distorted fantasy that men are trying to pass as women to win women’s sports competitions(why would they when female athletes are paid so much less?)@MoiraDonegan https://t.co/AxpfzErd8F — Amy Diehl, Ph.D. (@amydiehl) April 21, 2026

Oh, never mind.

hey shane https://t.co/OKvaAcSpNR — Derek Webb (@derekwebb) October 12, 2026

Thank you, Temu Moby!

@amydiehl Give me a f-cking break. Don't want men to oggle you don't dress in a manner intended to be oggled. I find this bishes disgusting. I have no desire to the contour of every pimple on your ass. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) October 13, 2026

This is the no-win scenario for men. Women (and men) have the right to dress as they please within a gym's dress code. But don't play this annoying game of trying to get as much attention as possible, then howl (and post to Instagram) how you demand not to be objectified by toxic men.

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@amydiehl So petty... https://t.co/JNyg6ECe2v — Elder of Salem (@ConnorElderJr) October 13, 2026

Or put another way.

@amydiehl Women who film themselves honey trapping in gyms to get victim credits need to be banned from gyms, and endlessly shamed by society. — Mr. Brockavitch🇨🇦 (@CanuckKilljoy) October 13, 2026

If that is the intention, yes. But, conversely, I say as a former gym rat, if you got it, flaunt it.

@amydiehl Show us on the doll where the joke hurt you. — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) October 13, 2026

But back to the OP's point.

@amydiehl The fact that you think any joke should get anyone banned from anywhere makes you unfit to judge anything. — Bliss is Pissed (@blissispissed) October 13, 2026

Bet Shane Gillis feels like a real chump now, getting a talking to from this guy in a parking lot must’ve stung — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 13, 2026

The best part of this white knighting is putting words into Gillis' mouth then slaying that strawman.

The wokescolds are trying to have a moment. It's over, buddy. — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) October 13, 2026

"It's over. Let go, nobody listen to techno."

They were jokes told by a comic on a comedy tv show. You gays have no sense of humor. — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) October 13, 2026

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That wasn't funny! Now Colbert, that's a funny guy!

The crashouts over a SNL monologue are insane. I refuse to believe people are actually this sensitive. Was the joke funny? Not really. He has much better material. How does someone get this upset over a 2016 era joke about women in the gym? How do you get up in the morning? — Karai (辛い) 🌶🐹🌶 (@Karai_Dan) October 13, 2026

Well said.

So, in conclusion.

Finally listened to the Shane Gillis monologue. Women. If THIS is what's gonna send you into a days long tizzy, you're in for a very hard life. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) October 12, 2026

Just remind yourself that it's not about the joke, it's about trying to punish Gillis and other people guilty of wrongthink. The gatekeepers demand it.

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