DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ain't That a Crying Shane: Faux Outrage Over Shane Gillis' Saturday Night Live Monologue

Gordon K.
Oct 14, 2026 1:00 AM
Advertisement
Ain't That a Crying Shane: Faux Outrage Over Shane Gillis' Saturday Night Live Monologue
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

If you're here reading this on Twitchy then you're probably also on Twitter / X. And if you're on Twitter / X you must know that the Left is outraged again.

"What is it this time," you ask

Advertisement

Is it the possibly Republican Sydney Sweeny 'demeaning' women's sports? Nope, that was two weeks ago. 

Could it be outrage over the possibly Republican Sophie Cunningham being white? Good guess, that's every week.

No, dear reader, this time it's the possibly Republican Shane Gillis who is in their outrage crosshairs. Gillis, who is crude and mean but also somewhat funny, cold opened SNL with a very PG-13 monologue. If you'd seen his Kevin Hart roast, you'd know how mild it was. But let's be real, he's no more offensive than Dave Chappelle or shocking than Louis C. K. They hate him because he does not play by their rules or hew to their narrative.

So, the outrage machine fired up, first with media mouthpieces who were at the ready with their pearls and fainting couches.

'MAGA friendly.' That's the Pavlov's bell to let the hate begin.

Recommended
Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course Brett T. Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

After the performative outrage came the usual suspects and virtue signalers. 

Thank you, Amy (That's 'doctor' to you) Diehl. We greatly appreciate your logical and moral consistency.

Oh, never mind.

Thank you, Temu Moby!

This is the no-win scenario for men. Women (and men) have the right to dress as they please within a gym's dress code. But don't play this annoying game of trying to get as much attention as possible, then howl (and post to Instagram) how you demand not to be objectified by toxic men.

Advertisement

Or put another way.

If that is the intention, yes. But, conversely, I say as a former gym rat, if you got it, flaunt it.

But back to the OP's point.

The best part of this white knighting is putting words into Gillis' mouth then slaying that strawman.

"It's over. Let go, nobody listen to techno."

Advertisement

That wasn't funny! Now Colbert, that's a funny guy!

Well said.

So, in conclusion.

Just remind yourself that it's not about the joke, it's about trying to punish Gillis and other people guilty of wrongthink. The gatekeepers demand it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics WOKE | X | ENTERTAINMENT | FREE SPEECH

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Brett T.
Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant

Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant

Grateful Calvin
Rep. Ilhan Omar's Sister Involved in Some Shady Dealings With USAID and Feeding Our Future

Rep. Ilhan Omar's Sister Involved in Some Shady Dealings With USAID and Feeding Our Future

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos