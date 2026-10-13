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Hochul’s Office Tries to Mock Trump’s New Press Secretary — and Ends Up Roasting the Jets Instead

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 13, 2026 8:30 PM
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Hochul’s Office Tries to Mock Trump’s New Press Secretary — and Ends Up Roasting the Jets Instead
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP

A new White House press secretary has started her gig and it has the Democrats tuned in.

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For some reason, even the Governor of New York is endlessly fascinated.

The Jets are taking strays apparently. 

If there is one thing Hochul is, it's dumb.

That's not very nice.

It seems not wise to insult half the state, but go off, Kath. 

The Jets haters are here for it, though.

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Hochul and her staff are out of touch.

Speaking of press secretaries ....

Maybe Governor Kathy should stay in her lane.

Kathy should police her own house.

Those are the facts, indeed.

Hochul has no room to be making jabs at other women for being inept. 

If the goal was to tick off a whole lot of New Yorkers, it succeeded.

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To them, it's that serious.

Birds of a feather. 


 

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News Topics KATHY HOCHUL | KATIE ZACHARIA | NEW YORK | SPORTS | WHITE HOUSE

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