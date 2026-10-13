Hochul’s Office Tries to Mock Trump’s New Press Secretary — and Ends Up Roasting the Jets Instead

A new White House press secretary has started her gig and it has the Democrats tuned in.

Your new White House Press Sec, @KatieZacharia, makes her debut at the podium. 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/WrV96UJiCw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2026

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For some reason, even the Governor of New York is endlessly fascinated.

https://t.co/q5frpXngyX — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) October 13, 2026

The Jets are taking strays apparently.

@NYGovPress Nah trying to do to much. Instead you sent a post that makes a 1/3 of New Yorkers annoyed. So dumb lol — Mikey JETS (@gametime41) October 13, 2026

If there is one thing Hochul is, it's dumb.

governor of NEW YORK shading the jets… — lauren boy me bob | JET UP✈️ (@impracticaljets) October 13, 2026

That's not very nice.

nah they wild for this LMAOOOOOOOO — 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨 🥶 (@BigHuncho3722) October 13, 2026

It seems not wise to insult half the state, but go off, Kath.

imagine being so bad your own governor roast you 😭 — Loffy Dox (@TheLoffyDox) October 13, 2026

I don't have political opinions but if we're dunking on Aaron Rodgers I'm here for it https://t.co/S13OGj28o4 — David Giambusso (@DavidGiambusso) October 13, 2026

The Jets haters are here for it, though.

@NYGovPress Making fun of a very painful moment for a large portion of your constituents is surely something. — SeanNYJets (@SeanNYJets) October 13, 2026

Hochul and her staff are out of touch.

Tell Us More… https://t.co/gsFIdw3nuy — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) October 13, 2026

Speaking of press secretaries ....

@NYGovPress https://t.co/El9npJ3rLL — Michael Kracker (@makracker) October 13, 2026

Maybe Governor Kathy should stay in her lane.

@NYGovPress Your press secretary resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations, correct? — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) October 13, 2026

Kathy should police her own house.

@NYGovPress Didn't Kathy Hochul’s press secretary resign in July 2025 after a sexual harassment allegation, resigning as an investigation was described as substantially complete? — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) October 13, 2026

Those are the facts, indeed.

@NYGovPress “Young black kids growing up in the Bronx don’t even know what the word computer is” - NY Governor Kathy Hochul https://t.co/V7pDFRW6my — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) October 13, 2026

Hochul has no room to be making jabs at other women for being inept.

@NYGovPress Whoever is running this account….this post made no sense. — PatriotWarriorX (@PatriotWarriorX) October 13, 2026

If the goal was to tick off a whole lot of New Yorkers, it succeeded.

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Honestly, whoever runs this account clearly doesn’t understand the sheer humiliation and haunting, repetitive embarrassment that Jets fans are forced to carry year after year. It’s genuinely disturbing at this point. The fact that this admin can sit there and post like everything is normal is almost as concerning as the team itself. Somebody needs to check on this admin’s mental well-being because this level of delusion is simply unacceptable. — Brandin Podz Durag (@BrandinPodzFC) October 13, 2026

To them, it's that serious.

@NYGovPress @GovKathyHochul is impressively dumb and incompetent — and somehow the people running her press office still managed to outdo her. — Upstate New York (@DemsDestroyedNY) October 13, 2026

Birds of a feather.





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