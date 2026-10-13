DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 13, 2026 9:30 PM
Advertisement
Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Oh no, a judge is furious with President Donald Trump! You've heard of Ballroom Derangement Syndrome, which has mutated into Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome and Kennedy Center Derangement Syndrome. Any time Trump tries to build or change something in Washington, D.C., a bunch of raving lunatics file lawsuits to stop it. If you've been following Twitchy, you might be aware of another derangement syndrome. FactPost, an official DNC rapid response account run by the folks who used to run KamalaHQ, informed us this summer that the administration was "planning to cut down DC's oldest cherry tree to make way for a new Trump golf course." It's not a new golf course — it's a municipal golf course that's been there for over 100 years. The Washington Post got in on the act in August, reporting that historic cherry trees are coming down by the dozen thanks to Trump. WaPo even sent a photographer to document the carnage, who took pictures of what were obviously severely diseased trees. Those are being rooted out, and new ones planted in their place.

Advertisement

Apparently, Judge Ana Reyes was "furious" on Monday to learn that 500 trees had been removed without the government informing her first. Here's Politico's Kyle Cheney:

The post continues:

… understand what has happened here, other than — Occam’s razor time — that the government precisely intended to do precisely what it has done, which is intentionally delay letting the pantiffs and the court know what is happening so they can put a plan in place to clear hundreds and hundreds of trees."

Recommended
Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant Grateful Calvin Hochul’s Office Tries to Mock Trump’s New Press Secretary — and Ends Up Roasting the Jets Instead Just Mindy
Advertisement

Oh no!

Also on top of this important story was Scott MacFarlane of MeidasTouch:

Advertisement

"… contacting us?"

"I've never heard a judge scream at full voice" like this.

Advertisement

MacFarlane goes on, but you get the gist.

Also picking up on the judge's screaming fit was The Washington Post, to which Stephen Miller replied:

Advertisement

As an Interior Department spokesperson told WaPo back in August, "Trees throughout the park are regularly monitored for potential safety impacts to visitors, and when a tree is determined to be dying, declining, or hazardous our arborists may make the decision to remove it.”

To Judge Reyes: Calm down, ma'am.

Advertisement

So this is what it takes to make a judge "beyond furious?" Municipal golf course maintenance? Does she think she's the Lorax or something? Guaranteed she wouldn't care if this project were undertaken under the Biden administration.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | JUDGES | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WASHINGTON

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant

Dems' Outrage Narrative Gets NUKED With the Name of the Judge Who Signed the Omar Warrant

Grateful Calvin
Hochul’s Office Tries to Mock Trump’s New Press Secretary — and Ends Up Roasting the Jets Instead

Hochul’s Office Tries to Mock Trump’s New Press Secretary — and Ends Up Roasting the Jets Instead

Just Mindy
Five ‘Kids’ Charged in Connection With Shooting at High School Football Game in Minnesota

Five ‘Kids’ Charged in Connection With Shooting at High School Football Game in Minnesota

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos