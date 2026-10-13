Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Oh no, a judge is furious with President Donald Trump! You've heard of Ballroom Derangement Syndrome, which has mutated into Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome and Kennedy Center Derangement Syndrome. Any time Trump tries to build or change something in Washington, D.C., a bunch of raving lunatics file lawsuits to stop it. If you've been following Twitchy, you might be aware of another derangement syndrome. FactPost, an official DNC rapid response account run by the folks who used to run KamalaHQ, informed us this summer that the administration was "planning to cut down DC's oldest cherry tree to make way for a new Trump golf course." It's not a new golf course — it's a municipal golf course that's been there for over 100 years. The Washington Post got in on the act in August, reporting that historic cherry trees are coming down by the dozen thanks to Trump. WaPo even sent a photographer to document the carnage, who took pictures of what were obviously severely diseased trees. Those are being rooted out, and new ones planted in their place.

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Apparently, Judge Ana Reyes was "furious" on Monday to learn that 500 trees had been removed without the government informing her first. Here's Politico's Kyle Cheney:

HAPPENING NOW: Judge Reyes is furious. She has repeatedly told the government to inform her before any major demolition work was done on the golf course. The abrupt removal of 500 trees, without notice, "has cost the government all of its credibility" in this case. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 12, 2026

REYES is yelling now. "Ignorance is not an excuse" she tells DOJ after they say they weren't aware of the details of the tree-cutting plan, despite having an inkling. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 12, 2026

REYES on a tear: "I was hearing from everybody on plaintiffs side that this was going to happen. I said repeatedly no, I trust the government. I trusted you all not to do precisely what you have done. Not only does that make it inexcusable ... I am just at a total loss to understand what has happened here, other than — Occam’s razor time — that the government precisely intended to do precisely what it has done, which is intentionally delay letting the pantiffs and the court know what is happening so they can put a plan in place to clear hundreds and hundreds of trees." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 12, 2026

The post continues:

… understand what has happened here, other than — Occam’s razor time — that the government precisely intended to do precisely what it has done, which is intentionally delay letting the pantiffs and the court know what is happening so they can put a plan in place to clear hundreds and hundreds of trees."

REYES on her order to bar tree-cutting through at least tomorrow at 7am: "If that order is violated by two seconds, there are going to be contempt proceedings." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 12, 2026

Oh no!

Keivn GRIESS, the Park Service official overseeing the golf course work, says the work is being done by 20-40 personnel who were intially tasked with America 250 D.C. projects but then reassigned to the golf course last week. Reyes orders deputy director of NPS to testify now. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 12, 2026

Now on the stand, Frank LANDS, deputy director of the National Park Service, says he was told to implement the golf course plan by Department of Interior Deputy Chief of Staff Greg Wischer. Reyes orders DOJ to get Wischer on the line. We're fact-finding in real-time now. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 12, 2026

Also on top of this important story was Scott MacFarlane of MeidasTouch:

Whoa. Fire from Judge Ana Reyes just now "I don't know how I could've made it clearer!" "What has happened has cost the government all of its credibility!" Judge says Team Trump needed to - but didn't -- alert court before toppling of 100s of trees at DC's East Potomac Park — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

In raised voice, Judge Reyes is blistering Trump Admin lawyers "At 4:55pm on a Friday of a holiday weekend, the plaintiffs and I get (little) notice that hundreds of trees are going to be chopped down!" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

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Judge asks Trump lawyers: When did you know the plan for trees to be toppled? Trump Admin lawyer: Oct 8 or 9 Judge: Why did you wait so long to notify? Trump lawyer: "We were waiting for details?" Judge: "Do you have email or a cellphone?" What was preventing you from contacting us? — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

"… contacting us?"

Court rules prohibit me from sharing audio of this hearing. But I've never heard a judge scream at full voice at a lawyer before. Not like this. Trump Admin lawyer is getting excorciated — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

"I've never heard a judge scream at full voice" like this.

Judge Ana Reyes is making clear... the preservation groups should've been notified earlier about the toppling of 100s of trees Saturday at East Potomac Park in DC, where Trump envisions a renovation to a championship-level golf course Plaintiffs are fighting project — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

Judge to Trump Admin lawyers: "You've lost credibility!" "I'm at a total loss to understand has happened here.... unless government intentionally delayed" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

Whoa. Trump Admin. lawyer acknowledges 430 trees have been chopped down Judge screams again. — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

Judge to Trump Admin lawyer: "In what universe did anyone in your office think that was acceptable?!" Trump Admin: "We did our best..." Judge: "No you didn't! You did your absolute worst!" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

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Judge: "Beyond being upset and furious right now.. I'm just disappointed with the government" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

Judge Ana Reyes: "What are the plans moving forward?" Trump Admin lawyer: "National Park Service will meet the contractor... to see what makes sense moving forward" Ground is wet — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

Judge Ana Reyes reminds Trump Admin that there is an order halting any further work through at least 7am tomorrow. "If that is violated by even two seconds..... there will be contempt proceedings" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

Judge asks how many more trees will be cut down Trump Admin lawyer: "About 299, your Honor" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

Judge about tree chopping: "Why did it have to happen Saturday?" Trump Admin lawyer has no clear answer for that question — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 12, 2026

MacFarlane goes on, but you get the gist.

Also picking up on the judge's screaming fit was The Washington Post, to which Stephen Miller replied:

East Potomac Golf Course is owned and operated by the National Park Service (NPS). The course was first established by the War Dept on federal land and later transferred to the newly-created NPS. A federal judge has no jurisdiction whatsoever over the maintenance of this course. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 13, 2026

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I missed the part of the Constitutional Convention that put federal judges in charge of golf course maintenance. The Left is endlessly enraged that, after allowing DC to decay for decades, the Trump Administration is making it safe, clean and beautiful. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 12, 2026

Also, notice that leftist judges are never “enraged” when Democrats free illegal alien rapists and murderers. That kind of anger is reserved solely for improving long-neglected public golf courses. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 12, 2026

As an Interior Department spokesperson told WaPo back in August, "Trees throughout the park are regularly monitored for potential safety impacts to visitors, and when a tree is determined to be dying, declining, or hazardous our arborists may make the decision to remove it.”

To Judge Reyes: Calm down, ma'am.

Some retarded chick who wasn’t even born in America somehow got judge’s robes and now she’s yelling at the Trump admin about trees — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 12, 2026

@Oilfield_Rando Like trees on a golf course are sacred. Courses planted way too many trees in the 20th century for aesthetic reasons, without realizing they suck up tremendous amounts of water and make turf maintenance more difficult. Culling trees to reduce water usage is the "green" solution. — Dan Warner (@dwboston1) October 12, 2026

@StephenM @popstarr65 Details matter — April Morning (@Aprilijsa) October 13, 2026

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@StephenM Damn, that whole “no kings” thing was merely just them projecting. Not surprising, just shocking they never see it. — RealJeremy (@RealJeremy03) October 13, 2026

@StephenM Micromanagement of the nation by judges is not what I ever thought this country would become. — Bill Bowsman (@bill_bowsman) October 13, 2026

@StephenM Do you know how ridiculous this all sounds? A judge more concerned about tree removal that is most probably needed than actually following the laws that are on the books and count. These judges are out of control. — Patricia Ernst (@PatriciaErnst14) October 13, 2026

@Oilfield_Rando Reyes needs to STFU. I’ll bet she’s never golfed there (I have, and often). The NPS is right to remove these trees (I actually live on an NP a few miles south) and the dead/dying trees are hazardous. Ask me how I know. https://t.co/j6jlv1aSkJ — AdrienneG🩰🐩🧶™️🎃🇺🇸 (@loverhythm) October 12, 2026

So this is what it takes to make a judge "beyond furious?" Municipal golf course maintenance? Does she think she's the Lorax or something? Guaranteed she wouldn't care if this project were undertaken under the Biden administration.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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