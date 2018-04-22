Wanna watch a bunch of gun-grabbing, overly emotional, raging Resistance types lose their ever-loving minds over a simple picture?

Check this out.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

This editor happens to love this photo, Jay, which was clearly taken and shared as a joke … but then again we know the Left has ZERO sense of humor so guess how badly they lost their minds over this.

Just keep your hands and fingers away from their mouths:

I mean, we get the reference, but this was terribly out of touch with gun safety. And out of touch with not making that picture and night about you. — Siege (@ourdailyquest) April 22, 2018

DON’T YOU DARE HAVE FUN BECAUSE GUNS ARE BAD.

If only these people would take a moment to remove the sticks from their backsides, their lives would be far happier and their demeanors more pleasant.

Dang y’all can’t take a joke lol — Aaron Gerbig (@AaronGerbig) April 22, 2018

Word.

Let's see…Daddy poses for a photo by standing between daughter and her date, while holding a hand gun!? The clear message is what? That you own a gun? You make a strong case that MANY GUN OWNERS SHOULD NOT OWN A GUN!! Totally irresponsible. — Wayenin (@WeCU12) April 22, 2018

Huh? EL OH EL.

The same people upset over this photo are the ones who laugh at pictures of @realDonaldTrump being decapitated for the sake of "art." — Tru Conservative TV (@TruConservatv) April 22, 2018

But that’s art and stuff … and Trump is evil something, something.

Cool to know if your daughter has any self agency you’ll shoot her boyfriend. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) April 22, 2018

FFS.

I enjoy how much wailing and gnashing of teeth this has caused. Well played. — Kaiju and the Rippers (@kaijubushi) April 22, 2018

We’ve been enjoying it as well.

If someone did this to my son. 😡 — Stephanie Marie (@smsauceda) April 22, 2018

Doubt this gal’s son would be dating Jay’s daughter.

Can you imagine seeing these pix of your son for the first time? Omg I would call the cops on that guy! — Lorianne Gilmore (Cyanide) (@SipsOfCyanide) April 22, 2018

OMG I’D CALL THE COPS.

Over a photo on Twitter.

That’s meant to be a joke.

This is why we can’t have nice things, America.

This is how people get accidentally shot. I work in Pediatric Rehab. It’s not a joke. — Lori 🇺🇸 (@lcleary1959) April 22, 2018

*sigh*

Gun-grabbers always miss the facts:

For those bitching about gun safety. His finger is off the trigger. More than likely safety is on. Pointed downward. FFS. — The Blue Knight (@DoctorKOH) April 22, 2018

Because they are absolutely CLUELESS about firearms.

All kidding aside. Love seeing when a dad is raising a girl who knows a man should value her . — Honky Tonk Jew (@HonkyTonkJew) April 22, 2018

Amen.

Related:

‘Holy SH*T, that’s REAL?!’ James Woods has officially found the CRAZIEST of crazy Leftist tweets

Bless her HEART: Blue-check troll who claims Jesus would have voted for Hillary gets Sunday-SCHOOLED

Just WOW: Clinton lackey Philippe Reines LOSES IT when called out for grossly SEXIST Melania tweet