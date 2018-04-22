Ok SMOD, you’ve been teasing us for years … any day now.

James Woods found perhaps one of the craziest tweets we’ve seen maybe ever on Twitter and considering the crazy and awful we as Twitchy editors read through that says so much.

The absolute end of the bell curve of #liberal insanity… pic.twitter.com/6T6SKWNKed — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 21, 2018

If Hitler was trans Zinnia would want to make sure he can have the surgery to make him into a ‘woman’. Scratch that, she’d want to make sure taxpayers are stuck with the bill to make him Hilterina.

While there are plenty of people who would likely be fine with Hilter painfully losing his manhood in some sort of punishment or accident (with pliers), the idea that Hitler deserved anything other than a painful death is laughable.

Hitler.

Really?!

Who are these people?

Please tell me this is made up — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) April 21, 2018

Blue check, man. So not only is this person really real, but according to Twitter’s own verification rules, he/she has been validated.

Hitler.

Dude, wow.

What does she mean "if"? I always thought that mustache was a little off… — scottyp (@vvangopher) April 22, 2018

Heh.

Well that's a level.of woke I haven't experienced yet — QuesaDilla (@azdilla31) April 21, 2018

So if Trump suddenly came out as trans, wouldn't that mean all liberals would have to support him no matter what? — Devin Copes (@DevinCopes) April 21, 2018

This is starting to make our heads hurt.

Let me write out three letters which will accurately capture my reaction: W T F — Daniel Ashman (@dashman76) April 21, 2018

Right?!

I think I sprained my brain reading that. — Lady K (@MSilies) April 22, 2018

Join the club.

