Donald Trump is considering pardoning Jack Johnson …

And considering many people thought Johnson was one Obama himself would have pardoned it seemed odd that David Axelrod would be so offended by Trump’s tweet or actions.

Trending

Huh?

David, do you really want to talk about a POTUS exploiting race, considering the guy you worked for?

C’mon, man.

Besides:

Oops.

But Truuuuuump.

Isn’t that always their answer for everything now?

Related:

‘THAT’S dedication.’ Jim Treacher dumps a COLD, refreshing glass of STFU juice on #EarthDay scolds

They’re SO mad! Gun-grabbers FREAK OUT on Jay Feely’s photo wishing his daughter a great prom

‘Holy SH*T, that’s REAL?!’ James Woods has officially found the CRAZIEST of crazy Leftist tweets

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David AxelrodJack JohnsonObamaracismTrump