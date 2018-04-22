Donald Trump is considering pardoning Jack Johnson …

Sylvester Stallone called me with the story of heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson. His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial. Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

And considering many people thought Johnson was one Obama himself would have pardoned it seemed odd that David Axelrod would be so offended by Trump’s tweet or actions.

So a @POTUS who has regularly exploited race for his own political benefit suddenly is a champion of Jack Johnson?!?

Or is it maybe just that he wants to use the world “pardon” as often as he can to shore up potential stoolies? https://t.co/2wIZZxBElS — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 22, 2018

Huh?

David, do you really want to talk about a POTUS exploiting race, considering the guy you worked for?

Oh, I thought you were talking about Obama's prodigious use of race as a political tool. — John Doiron (@jfd1965) April 22, 2018

C’mon, man.

Besides:

John McCain and Harry Reid have supported a pardon – Many thought Obama would pardon, but it didn’t happen https://t.co/ypPOjLKqDP — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 21, 2018

Oops.

Grow up …..your buddy Obama pardoned thousands , most of them criminals — UncleRay (@uncleray33) April 22, 2018

But Truuuuuump.

Isn’t that always their answer for everything now?

