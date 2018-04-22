As scolds all across social media tweet-shame people around the world for driving, eating, farting and breathing (seriously), it seems far too many of these same people have forgotten what the founder of #EarthDay actually did … and his level of dedication to the effort.

Luckily Jim Treacher was front and center to remind everyone because he’s a giver:

Ira Einhorn, the founder of #EarthDay, murdered his girlfriend to eliminate her carbon footprint. Then he composted her remains. That's called dedication. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 22, 2018

Aww, that’s right.

Good ol’ Ira killed his girlfriend because her very existence was killing the planet or something and then he composted her remains because that’s not crazy or anything. And some Americans still celebrate the holiday that he created … think about that for a minute.

We’re pretty sure most people know, they just pretend they don’t by ignoring this grisly fact about their cherished day of shaming others for not recycling all of their pop cans.

Then he fled to Europe and enjoyed the good life for many years before his contested extradition. — Ghetto Pastrami (@tuviya505) April 22, 2018

Hrm, did Ira walk to Europe? Because surely he wouldn’t want to increase his carbon footprint by taking an evil plane, train or automobile, right?

Liberalism at its finest. — 🇺🇸~1776~🇺🇸 (@SXSWUTLOL) April 22, 2018

Something like that.

Look, if you recycle and care about this planet because you DO, that’s great. But this annual b*tchfest from people who track others down in parking lots to complain at them about their SUV … we’re over it.

Wanna see what we’re talking about? Check out the reactions to Pruitt just wishing people a Happy #EarthDay:

Make it a Happy Earth Day by resigning! — Melissa Allen Heath (@melisheath) April 22, 2018

Oh Scott. Please just F*ck off. Seriously. Earth Day!? If there was one day a year antithetical to the core of your existence it would be earth day. So again, please, f*ck off — Michael A. Urban – delta 13 C 4 Life (@mesosuchus) April 22, 2018

The greatest gift we can give the earth is kicking you out of office!! — Alex Martinez (@amarty310) April 22, 2018

You are such a joker, I think you meant “happy corporate profits at the expense of healthy lives and the future of our planet day”. — HoneyBadger (@Rebelyogi) April 22, 2018

Don’t these people know they’re making Mother Earth cry?!

Heh.

