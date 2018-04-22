As Twitchy reported earlier, Kanye West tweeted his support and admiration for Candace Owens yesterday and the Left lost their d*mn minds … more so than usual. From Tom Arnold to Perez Hilton to Shaun King, the massive amount of butthurt was impressive.

Seriously, look at this from King:

I am told this is the clip that Kanye saw and loved. It’s sad actually. For him and for her. A market has always and will always exist for men and women like this who say what bigoted white folk love to hear. They will always have a seat at somebody’s table. https://t.co/TggV6JtW0I — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 21, 2018

Shaun. Is. White.

And doesn’t that make him a white guy harassing a black woman? We thought he was against that?

Luckily Candace Owens hit back HARD.

Out of curiousity… are you still pretending to be black? https://t.co/sZa04UHRUa — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Ha!

Shaun had one more tweet after his ‘scold’ above:

1. It appears @KanyeWest & @RealCandaceO believe that the #BlackLivesMatter Movement is not based on the facts of racism, but a peculiar need to focus on the past, and, in their words "whine & get attention." What follows is a fact based THREAD on #WhyWeSayBlackLivesMatter — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 21, 2018

We didn’t include his thread on Black Lives Matter.

Ain’t nobody got time for that.

It's a free world Shaun. Everyone has the right to believe in what they choose to believe in. Skin colour shouldn't confine anyone to a set of beliefs. Otherwise what is the point of the whole movement? — Girl Brown (@jhennique) April 22, 2018

But Shaun doesn’t like it when minorities disagree with him politically – seems he takes it very personally.

He totally had this drop coming.

And MAN, was it ever a DROP.

Shaun gets another tweetdown!! 😂👏🏻🙌🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gUoAVdC5gw — Politically Stripped ™️ 🗽🇺🇸 (@politstrip) April 22, 2018

Honestly, we’re shocked Shaun doesn’t have Candace blocked considering he has the majority of people he disagrees with hidden so he can live in his happy little bubble.

Even so, we’re pretty sure he won’t be answering her question anytime soon.

