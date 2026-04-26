Wisconsin Brewery Offers Free Beer to Celebrate Trump Assassination, Ignites Nationwide Backlash

Truly, the internet was a mistake.

This brewery in Wisconsin is gushing over the assassination attempt.



These people want us dead. pic.twitter.com/Hf4x99Dq1i — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026

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A brewery in Wisconsin is offering free beer on the day President Trump is successfully killed. Aren't they literally offering gifts or compensation for the murder of a sitting US President? Shouldn't the FBI go speak with them?

These people are evil https://t.co/dKHC1MCopl — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) April 26, 2026

When they show you who they are, you need to believe them https://t.co/g9LB7252a5 — James Klüg (@jamesklug) April 26, 2026

Can you believe this? What is wrong with these people? https://t.co/RVmaRg40gk — Austinblondelimits Rissa (@RissaMiller2) April 26, 2026

They are sick in the head. Tonight, they are probably drunk, but they definitely are stupid.

If this is true... this 'brewery' needs to be scuttled. https://t.co/uumPYELtlY — Wapiti Jack (@wapitidude) April 26, 2026

They should be lose their liquor license!

Horrible & vile @MBCBrews! https://t.co/o05kU4vTdg — Miss Robin 🎙 (@MissRobinAustin) April 26, 2026

At minimum.

What is it like to live around people who think that posting this from a BUSINESS account is appropriate? https://t.co/LEFDNY8kcD — David Strom (@DavidStrom) April 26, 2026

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a terrible thing.

I feel like some hard drives and phone records need the mother of all colonoscopies in terms of investIgating this business and anyone in the comments applauding. @FBI @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/vWsmDdP2Gt — Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) April 26, 2026

Oh, they need a visit.

Seriously, what is wrong with these people? https://t.co/eP8OFFhlMN — Daniel Frick For Colorado HD53 (@DanielForHD53) April 26, 2026

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People should let them know how they feel.

Boycott Minocqua Brewing and any company like it. https://t.co/AjuaJOR9Ds — WannabeAnglican (@WannabeAnglican) April 26, 2026

Liberals are literally planning parties and giveaways for an American's murder. https://t.co/7jlaYxEnT3 — Luna's Snacks (@Lunassnacks) April 26, 2026

There is a deep sickness in our country.

We are NOT the same and if nothing changes…civil war will cost ALL of us dearly! https://t.co/zhWkMZ2fgK — DiamondDuke (@DiamondDuke3) April 26, 2026

Something has to change.

The Left is a Death Cult. https://t.co/s72YWU8e3q — Ben McMillan (@benmccomposer) April 26, 2026

They prove this every day.

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