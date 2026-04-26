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Wisconsin Brewery Offers Free Beer to Celebrate Trump Assassination, Ignites Nationwide Backlash

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Truly, the internet was a mistake.

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A brewery in Wisconsin is offering free beer on the day President Trump is successfully killed. Aren't they literally offering gifts or compensation for the murder of a sitting US President? Shouldn't the FBI go speak with them?

They are sick in the head. Tonight, they are probably drunk, but they definitely are stupid. 

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At minimum.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a terrible thing.

Oh, they need a visit.

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People should let them know how they feel. 

There is a deep sickness in our country.

Something has to change.

They prove this every day.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FBI TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WISCONSIN

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