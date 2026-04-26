Wisconsin Brewery Offers Free Beer to Celebrate Trump Assassination, Ignites Nationwide Backlash

Truly, the internet was a mistake.
This brewery in Wisconsin is gushing over the assassination attempt.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026
These people want us dead. pic.twitter.com/Hf4x99Dq1i
A brewery in Wisconsin is offering free beer on the day President Trump is successfully killed. Aren't they literally offering gifts or compensation for the murder of a sitting US President? Shouldn't the FBI go speak with them?
Unbelievable. https://t.co/yy8i5wE5Es— Rich Saunders 🇺🇸 (@RichSau61052334) April 26, 2026
These people are evil https://t.co/dKHC1MCopl— AK Kamara (@realakkamara) April 26, 2026
When they show you who they are, you need to believe them https://t.co/g9LB7252a5— James Klüg (@jamesklug) April 26, 2026
Can you believe this? What is wrong with these people? https://t.co/RVmaRg40gk— Austinblondelimits Rissa (@RissaMiller2) April 26, 2026
They are sick in the head. Tonight, they are probably drunk, but they definitely are stupid.
If this is true... this 'brewery' needs to be scuttled. https://t.co/uumPYELtlY— Wapiti Jack (@wapitidude) April 26, 2026
Absolutely disgusting behavior. https://t.co/7iPrp7Zs7B— Myers Alva (@tizintest) April 26, 2026
They should be lose their liquor license!— Miss Robin 🎙 (@MissRobinAustin) April 26, 2026
Horrible & vile @MBCBrews! https://t.co/o05kU4vTdg
Recommended
At minimum.
Democrats aren't merely deranged. They're deadly. https://t.co/HpH93Gife7— ⚔️ Δοῦλος Χριστοῦ ⚔️ (@RichardAMcGough) April 26, 2026
What is it like to live around people who think that posting this from a BUSINESS account is appropriate? https://t.co/LEFDNY8kcD— David Strom (@DavidStrom) April 26, 2026
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a terrible thing.
I feel like some hard drives and phone records need the mother of all colonoscopies in terms of investIgating this business and anyone in the comments applauding. @FBI @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/vWsmDdP2Gt— Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) April 26, 2026
Like this!!!👇🏻— Delta Dawn♥️🇺🇸🎸 (@DeltaDawn0317) April 26, 2026
Where is the @FBIDirectorKash ??? https://t.co/b75TkWzyLp
Oh, they need a visit.
@SecretService this is incitement to political murder. https://t.co/Q0XSp60OmT— Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) April 26, 2026
Seriously, what is wrong with these people? https://t.co/eP8OFFhlMN— Daniel Frick For Colorado HD53 (@DanielForHD53) April 26, 2026
FB Page: https://t.co/2JDoNtI8Bg— Rich Saunders 🇺🇸 (@RichSau61052334) April 26, 2026
Instagram: https://t.co/p6HNoQML79
email: [email protected]
You know what to do. https://t.co/XHbKAPIf88
People should let them know how they feel.
Boycott Minocqua Brewing and any company like it. https://t.co/AjuaJOR9Ds— WannabeAnglican (@WannabeAnglican) April 26, 2026
Liberals are literally planning parties and giveaways for an American's murder. https://t.co/7jlaYxEnT3— Luna's Snacks (@Lunassnacks) April 26, 2026
There is a deep sickness in our country.
We are NOT the same and if nothing changes…civil war will cost ALL of us dearly! https://t.co/zhWkMZ2fgK— DiamondDuke (@DiamondDuke3) April 26, 2026
Something has to change.
The Left is a Death Cult. https://t.co/s72YWU8e3q— Ben McMillan (@benmccomposer) April 26, 2026
They prove this every day.
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