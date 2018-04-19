Feminists don’t really like women.

How else can we explain their immediate disdain for women being pretty, or sexy, or wearing makeup and being feminine? Truth be told it seems like today’s feminists care more about women being like men than they realize, and considering how much they hate men their whole message is just a hot mess.

Take for example this USA Today piece from Nancy Armour:

NFL teams have never seen their cheerleaders as anything but eye candy. That should never have been acceptable, but certainly not in the #MeToo era. https://t.co/TbcF4MneK9 — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) April 18, 2018

Cheerleaders have never been seen as anything but eye candy?

Fascinating.

From USA Today:

It’s always been an appalling message to send and, in this #MeToo era, there’s no longer any place for it. NFL cheerleaders need to go. NBA dance squads and NHL ice girls while we’re at it, too.

Yep, that’s all we can stand to read and share here.

Why do feminists always want to tell other women what they should/shouldn’t do. These are grown women who are making their own choices. Good Lord. — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) April 18, 2018

Because feminists think very little of women who disagree with them, which honestly makes them pretty sexist if you think about it.

Modern day feminism now resembles 16th century puritanism.

It's ironic that they point at the "Handmaids Tale" and say "this could happen" and in effect they're the ones bringing it about. — Socrates (@socratictimes) April 19, 2018

Bingo.

Many women are happy to be a cheerleader, let them be. This is pointless though because a feminist knows nothing about happiness. — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) April 18, 2018

Happiness is owned by the patriarchy, heathen!

Funny how it's "her body her choice" but only as long as it fits the groupthink concept of said choices. — Rick Robinson (@RadioHostRick) April 19, 2018

And not funny in a good way.

Cheerleaders work very hard to train during their careers. I’m sure they wouldn’t appreciate being reduced to eye cand. Very disrespectful of you. — Madam President Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 19, 2018

And very sexist.

Yup.

Feminists: “It’s unacceptable to have woman getting paid to dance and NOT take their clothes off!” Also feminists: “It’s unacceptable to shut down a website that prostitutes use to get paid to get naked and let men have sex with them!”https://t.co/GqYqyC3kgV — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) April 18, 2018

Somehow this has to be the fault of evil, white, straight, Christian men, right?

You do realize that A. They CHOSE to try out and win a slot as cheerleader, and B. Some are teachers, nurses, even high powered attorneys? Guess not — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) April 19, 2018

Why do you hate women? — In Guinness Veritas (@SocrateezNutz) April 19, 2018

Feminists. Pfft.

