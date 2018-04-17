Yesterday, Twitchy told you about a fairly vile troll wishing a slow death on former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Of course, said troll deleted the tweet longing for the death of an innocent old woman only to double down with this lovely tidbit …

Obvious troll is obvious.

Honestly, we think she likes the attention she gets for being disgusting because like most trolls it’s the attention that counts. Not the kind they receive.

We’d be surprised if she actually knew Barbara Bush from Nancy Reagan, but we digress.

Trending

That or she figured out we’d all pay attention to her if she tweeted stupid stuff.

Trust us, the irony of us writing about her begging for attention is not lost on us.

She’s a piece of something …

Pure trolling.

Related:

‘GFY’! Ben Shapiro brutally DROPS blue-check blaming him and other Rightists for mosque shooting

SUCK IT! Laura Ingraham THANKS Lefties (especially David Hogg) for boycotting her show, guess WHY

VILE blue-check wishes slow death on ‘bitch Barbara Bush,’ deletes tweet when called OUT (but we have it)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barbara bushMira GonzalezTrolltwitter