Yesterday, Twitchy told you about a fairly vile troll wishing a slow death on former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Of course, said troll deleted the tweet longing for the death of an innocent old woman only to double down with this lovely tidbit …

me visiting barbara bush’s grave when she dies: pic.twitter.com/8b43OsniIB — Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) April 17, 2018

Obvious troll is obvious.

Honestly, we think she likes the attention she gets for being disgusting because like most trolls it’s the attention that counts. Not the kind they receive.

Other than your abundant and very serious psychological maladies, what is your problem with Barbara Bush? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 17, 2018

We’d be surprised if she actually knew Barbara Bush from Nancy Reagan, but we digress.

You deleted your first crass tweet about Barbara Bush, so I hoped you’d learned something. Apparently you chose to fail at common sense as well as decency. — B Morton (@bteacher99) April 17, 2018

That or she figured out we’d all pay attention to her if she tweeted stupid stuff.

Trust us, the irony of us writing about her begging for attention is not lost on us.

I expect nothing less. The Arbiters of Hate consistently show their hand. Bragging about their hypocrisy — Jonathan Five (@JonnyEubank) April 17, 2018

Tolerance. Its tolerance, right? — Sonny Daze (@natecancook) April 17, 2018

She’s a piece of work! — Eileen J Prevost (@Dorismom) April 17, 2018

She’s a piece of something …

Pure evil. Nothing less. — TruthSeeker (@ddan2000) April 17, 2018

Pure trolling.

Related:

‘GFY’! Ben Shapiro brutally DROPS blue-check blaming him and other Rightists for mosque shooting

SUCK IT! Laura Ingraham THANKS Lefties (especially David Hogg) for boycotting her show, guess WHY

VILE blue-check wishes slow death on ‘bitch Barbara Bush,’ deletes tweet when called OUT (but we have it)