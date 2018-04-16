One day the Left will figure out that boycotting the Right backfires.

A lot.

In fact, almost every time.

When Delta caved and cut off benefits for NRA members they were in danger of losing a huge tax credit.

When Dick’s decided to not only ban the sale of assault rifles but to destroy them as well, their earnings tanked.

And then when David Hogg came out and tried to destroy Laura Ingraham for making fun of his inability to get into college …

THANK YOU: Boomerang! Since Left's Boycott Began, Ingraham Viewership Up 20% https://t.co/ak6d4j0Qxm — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 16, 2018

Poor David.

Even now the Left’s ‘golden child (or is that adult)’ is plotting his next boycott. PLEASE let it be Twitchy! (ha!)

Has anyone notified Hogg? He’s awesome for the right. Just like Hillary. Never silence them. — PartyOfOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) April 16, 2018

Thanks @davidhogg111. We also thank you for the large increase in NRA memberships. I joined the NRA because of you. Keep up the good work son. 👍🇺🇸 @HeyTammyBruce — David Hamilton (@David_in_Dallas) April 16, 2018

Oh yeeeeeah, the NRA had a 10% increase in memberships.

Thanks, David.

Haha that 20% is all of us who were just curious to see a bully trying to function without advertisers & find out who the other advertisers are so we can advise them to drop the woman who bullies traumatized kids. — The Original Tabster (@TheRealTabster) April 16, 2018

Nice try, punkin, but no.

Great news. For every action there is a re-action. Stick to your guns and you will have a great year, those advertisers who rightfully stood by you will be rewarded, those who cowered will pay the price. Nothing in life worth fighting for is ever easy, I speak from experience — Honorary American (@honoraryamerica) April 16, 2018

Every person, group, and company that has held fast in the face of a boycott has done well, the ones who caved, not so much.

And we will keep backing you pic.twitter.com/kzMEHFBp39 — WGean (@wgean68) April 16, 2018

Nice try, Lefties.

