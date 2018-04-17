Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to killing six people in a Quebec City mosque in January of last year. It has been reported that Bissonnette blamed the shooting on Canada’s policy of welcoming more refugees into the country, which means the Left is blaming the Right for his actions.

That’s what they do unless the gunman turns out to be some crazy Iranian woman who shot at a bunch of YouTube employees because she thought they were trying to censor her channel …

But since Bissonnette fits their narrative the blame game is on:

All these islamophobic pieces of shit have blood on their hands now. Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six people at a mosque in Quebec City frequently checked Twitter feeds of @benshapiro @cernovich @prisonplanet. Sickening pic.twitter.com/VLvmCCG4TY — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 16, 2018

Awww, ok. So since Bissonnette visited the Twitter feeds of Ben Shapiro, Laura Ingraham, and Bret Baier they’re all somehow responsible for his shooting six people in a mosque in Canada.

Notice the pretty blue check next to Nathan’s name.

Ben Shapiro wasn’t about to let this go:

The shooter is a deranged POS who should burn in hell. If you think I'm responsible for his evil, GFY. https://t.co/VHmCMoK6TU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 16, 2018

But Trump?

This isn't even guilt by association. It's guilt by having evil people read the shit you post on public forums. https://t.co/TzrmmiaylA — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 17, 2018

Apparently, Nathan thinks people should have the ability to keep others from reading their feeds.

The stupid burns, right?

Accusing Right-wing political commentators of being responsible for the actions of violent crazy people is like accusing random Muslims you meet of being responsible for ISIS. After nearly 20 years we have learned nothing and everything is political. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 17, 2018

When will these morons realize comparing Ben Shapiro and David Duke makes them look like profoundly ignorant…well, morons? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 17, 2018

David Duke is convenient for these morons because they can compare anyone and everyone who they disagree with politically to him.

It’s a lazy way of vilifying your opponent.

You're insane dude — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 17, 2018

Actually, the only person w blood on their hands is the actual shooter. — Laura (@Lgizzy06) April 16, 2018

Crazy talk.

I feel dumb for even reading this tweet! — Beautiful Dizazter (@MarshaSue6) April 16, 2018

Imagine writing about his tweet.

Heh.

This makes you look rather desperate and clueless. Probably because you are. You tagging those people shows your desire for other people to check their twitter feeds, as certainly you do yourself. Are you advocating for mass shootings? Please don't. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) April 17, 2018

I’m very willing, in both English and French, to tell you how nuts it is that you are trying to place blame on anyone other than the shooter. You deserve nothing but condemnation for this. — Zelda (@zelda85044) April 17, 2018

Interestingly, you frequently check Trump, Hannity, and you chronically screenshot Cernovich. Please tell me if you hold some or all of them responsible for your clear derangement. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) April 17, 2018

So does that mean by association Nathan has blood on his hands?

Hrm.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

SUCK IT! Laura Ingraham THANKS Lefties (especially David Hogg) for boycotting her show, guess WHY

‘SPELLCHECK’: After David Hogg promises another boycott Twitter starts #DavidHoggsNextBoycott and OMG-LOL

‘We’re going to FILET you.’ Meghan McCain TEARS into Comey about his upcoming appearance on The View